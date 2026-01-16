Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Scott van-der-Sluis is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Scott van-der-Sluis’ brought the drama on the launch episode of Love Island All Stars, and he had the cast shook.

Love Island season 10's Scott first hit our TV screens in 2023, where he had a brief connection with Catherine Agbaje, but their relationship ended after Casa Amor. This left him in an awkward position and saw him sadly dumped while in friendship couple with Abi Moores.

Having since appeared on Love Island, Love Island USA and Love Island Games - all within the span of three years - Scott is ready to "stamp" his authority on the villa.

As Scott hopes that fourth time's the charm, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Scott van-der-Sluis is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis?

Scott is now 25 years old. He appeared in series 10 when he was just 22 years old.

Where is Love Island's Scott from?

The All Stars contestant is from Connah's Quay, a town in Wales.

What season of Love Island was Scott van-der-Sluis on?

Scott first appeared on series 10 of Love Island in 2023. He entered the villa on day 11 as a bombshell, he initially struck up a connection with Catherine, however, she returned from Casa Amor coupled up with someone else.

Ultimately, he was dumped from the villa on day 52, having been in a friendship couple with Abi.

Scott van-der-Sluis was on Love Island in 2023. Picture: ITV

How many times has Scott van-der-Sluis been on Love Island?

He's now been on Love Island four times, for different editions. One original show, one game show, one US show and one All Stars.

Just days after his first villa exit, he flew out to appear on Love Island USA as a bombshell, but he lasted only a week.

He then competed on the international spin‑off, Love Island Games, entering later in the series and being dumped after just a few days.

Ahead of his bombshell entrance on All Stars, Scott revealed it was the "final chapter" of his journey and that he hoped to find something "real" with someone.

What is Love Island's Scott's Instagram?

You can find Scott's socials here: @scottvds17

