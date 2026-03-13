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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Scott and Leanne on whether they're official yet

Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official. Picture: Capital / ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Love Island All Stars finalists Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning now officially boyfriend and girlfriend? Here's what they told us.

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Four time Love Islander Scott van-der-Sluis said Love Island All Stars 2026 was going to be his dating show finale, his final chapter and his last chance to find happy ever after - and he found all of that with Leanne Amaning, but it didn't come without it's trials and tribulations.

Those trials and tribulations came in the form of Belle Hassan and Sher Suarez, who almost turned his head while he was in the villa - while Leanne only briefly entertained her interest in Yamen Sanders.

After exploring other options, the pair came back together as Scott declared Leanne was the "only thing that made sense". Then, when Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford went official in villa an unexpected pressure fell onto Scott to make his and Leanne's relationship official too.

However, Scott remained adamant that it wasn't something he wanted to do while in the villa. So, now that they're back in the real world... what's the tea? Here's what they told Capital in an exclusive chat.

Scott and Leanne on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

After Sean made Lucinda his girlfriend in the villa, Scott was quick to say to co-star Harrison Solomon: "I think it was a bit mad to be honest, I doubt they're thinking with any logic at all. I think they're thinking on complete emotion... I think it was a rash decision."

Debriefing to his friend and co-star Whitney Adebayo, he explained why he wouldn't make that move with Leanne in the villa, saying: "We do just need to see how it works in the first couple, two to three weeks [outside of the villa]."

He added: "I look at Leanne and I see girlfriend material, does that mean that right it's the right moment?"

Meanwhile, Leanne had been having chats with Lucinda saying she'd happily make things official with Scott while they were in the villa.

Lucinda and Sean made their relationship official in the vila. Picture: Instagram

Following these chats, the cast had a dinner party where they had some of their questions answered by the public. A lot of the couples had chosen to ask if the public thought Scott was fully into Leanne since he was hesitant to take the next step in their relationship.

Leanne was irked by this line of questioning, and asked the rest of the Islanders: "Why is it giving, I'm dishevelled?" She pointed out that it was a two way decision and seemed frustrated that Scott seemed to hold all the power in their relationship dynamic.

However, while playing our quote game 'Who Said That?', Leanne admitted that she actually did feel "dishevelled", but not because of Scott.

Scott and Leanne captioned this post: "Final chapter. Fairytale ending. Thank you everyone❤️". Picture: Instagram

She said: "It was giving dishevelled. Now looking back I'm like I was in there stressed, fighting for my life everyday, arguing in the garden daily.

"It got to a point where I was like, dishevelled."

Given the origin of the quote, we asked if the pair were now official, especially since they've been out of the villa for two weeks.

But, Scott kept his cards close to his chest, replying: "I've been asked this question so many times over the last [few days], all I can say is, yeah that's just for me to know. That's for me to know."

Leanne simply tilted her head and said: "Yeah."

Love Island's Scott & Leanne react to their best (and worst) moments | Capital

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