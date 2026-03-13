Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Scott and Leanne on whether they're official yet

13 March 2026, 11:51

Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official
Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official. Picture: Capital / ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Are Love Island All Stars finalists Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning now officially boyfriend and girlfriend? Here's what they told us.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four time Love Islander Scott van-der-Sluis said Love Island All Stars 2026 was going to be his dating show finale, his final chapter and his last chance to find happy ever after - and he found all of that with Leanne Amaning, but it didn't come without it's trials and tribulations.

Those trials and tribulations came in the form of Belle Hassan and Sher Suarez, who almost turned his head while he was in the villa - while Leanne only briefly entertained her interest in Yamen Sanders.

After exploring other options, the pair came back together as Scott declared Leanne was the "only thing that made sense". Then, when Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford went official in villa an unexpected pressure fell onto Scott to make his and Leanne's relationship official too.

However, Scott remained adamant that it wasn't something he wanted to do while in the villa. So, now that they're back in the real world... what's the tea? Here's what they told Capital in an exclusive chat.

Scott and Leanne on Love Island All Stars
Scott and Leanne on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

After Sean made Lucinda his girlfriend in the villa, Scott was quick to say to co-star Harrison Solomon: "I think it was a bit mad to be honest, I doubt they're thinking with any logic at all. I think they're thinking on complete emotion... I think it was a rash decision."

Debriefing to his friend and co-star Whitney Adebayo, he explained why he wouldn't make that move with Leanne in the villa, saying: "We do just need to see how it works in the first couple, two to three weeks [outside of the villa]."

He added: "I look at Leanne and I see girlfriend material, does that mean that right it's the right moment?"

Meanwhile, Leanne had been having chats with Lucinda saying she'd happily make things official with Scott while they were in the villa.

Lucinda and Sean made their relationship official in the vila
Lucinda and Sean made their relationship official in the vila. Picture: Instagram

Following these chats, the cast had a dinner party where they had some of their questions answered by the public. A lot of the couples had chosen to ask if the public thought Scott was fully into Leanne since he was hesitant to take the next step in their relationship.

Leanne was irked by this line of questioning, and asked the rest of the Islanders: "Why is it giving, I'm dishevelled?" She pointed out that it was a two way decision and seemed frustrated that Scott seemed to hold all the power in their relationship dynamic.

However, while playing our quote game 'Who Said That?', Leanne admitted that she actually did feel "dishevelled", but not because of Scott.

Scott and Leanne captioned this post: "Final chapter. Fairytale ending. Thank you everyone❤️"
Scott and Leanne captioned this post: "Final chapter. Fairytale ending. Thank you everyone❤️". Picture: Instagram

She said: "It was giving dishevelled. Now looking back I'm like I was in there stressed, fighting for my life everyday, arguing in the garden daily.

"It got to a point where I was like, dishevelled."

Given the origin of the quote, we asked if the pair were now official, especially since they've been out of the villa for two weeks.

But, Scott kept his cards close to his chest, replying: "I've been asked this question so many times over the last [few days], all I can say is, yeah that's just for me to know. That's for me to know."

Leanne simply tilted her head and said: "Yeah."

Love Island's Scott & Leanne react to their best (and worst) moments | Capital

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Toni & Cach pictured at the finale and The BRIT Awards 2026.

Love Island's Toni & Cach latest 'split' update revealed

Millie Court on a podcast and in a selfie with ex Liam.

Love Island's Millie told producers she'd quit if ex Liam joined All Stars

Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Millie pictured on podcast and Millie, Chloe and Lucinda from 2021.

Love Island’s Millie finally addresses claims Lucinda hooked up with Liam or Toby

Princess Andre pictured in Capital studios and pictured posing.

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Andre breaks silence on Love Island rumours

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook and pictured talking to producers.

MAFS Australia's Chris felt "betrayed" after 'private' chat to producers was aired

Matthew Lillard returns as Stu Macher in Scream 7

Scream 7 had an alternate ending that revealed Stu was actually alive

Will there ever be a Violet and Edmund Bridgerton spin-off prequel series?

Bridgerton author addresses potential Violet and Edmund spin-off series

MAFS Australia Rebecca and Steve pictured together and Rebecca laughing.

MAFS Australia's Rebecca & Steve's wedding has viewers all saying the same thing

MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Chris posing.

MAFS Australia's Chris spotted on dating apps after split from Brook

MAFS Australia Bec and Danny during honeymoon and Bec pictured crying.

MAFS Australia fans defend Bec after tense honeymoon row with Danny

MAFS Australia's Luke and Mel pictured on their wedding day and Luke in an interview.

MAFS Australia's Luke says he 'won't be watching the show back' after shocking wedding

MAFS Australia Micah and Ankita pictured on their wedding day and posing with in the car together.

MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations

MAFS Australia’s Chris and Brook on their wedding day and him giving her a cheek kiss.

MAFS Australia fans slam Chris after Brook refuses wedding kiss

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

Bridgerton Francesca and Michaela pictured.

Bridgerton boss defends Francesca and Michaela’s queer storyline after racist and homophobic hate
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud share statement against fan hate

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud condemn fans sending hate to the cast

MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson promo image and pictured at a dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Chris's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Gia has broken the rules and revealed what happened with her and Scott

MAFS 2026 bride Gia Fleur breaks show rules by confirming new relationship status

The MAFS Australia cast head on some pretty and exotic locations for their honeymoons

MAFS 2026 exotic and luxurious honeymoon locations revealed

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton promo image and pictured at dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson together and pictured on a podcast.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals girlfriend after split from Grayson

MAFS Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Brook with her fiancé.

MAFS Chris reacts to Brook's baby announcement and engagement news

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 delivers fresh episodes every week

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

More Movies & TV News

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job, dad and everything we know

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton