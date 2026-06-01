Love Island's Samuel Workman: Age, job, where he’s from and what he's said about being deaf

1 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Samuel Workman promo image and posing on holiday.
Samuel Workman is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Samuel Workman? From his Instagram account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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With romance, drama, and plenty of surprises ahead, Samuel Workman is set to make his mark in the Love Island villa and find the girl of his dreams.

Having been single for a year and dating around, Samuel has learned he can be "too nice" sometimes. In the past, he's gone on a few dates with a someone and realised he wasn’t feeling it anymore, but he avoided saying anything in case of hurting their feelings.

The OG Islander admitted handling the competition will be "interesting", as he's never really had to compete for a woman's attention before. He revealed: "I know what I bring to the table, and I’m confident in what I have to offer. Like I said, I’ll go after what I want."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Samuel from how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Love Island's Samuel pictured posing against a palm tree.
Samuel is ready to settle down after traveling. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Samuel?

He is 25 years old. The age range for this year’s lineup of participants is between 21-28, putting Samuel firmly in the middle of his co-stars.

Where is Love Island's Samuel from?

When he's not travelling the world, the OG islander lives in Dudley, a town in the West Midlands.

What is Samuel from Love Island's job?

Samuel works as an electrician, so here's to hoping he'll find a spark in the villa.

Love Island's Samuel pictured posing on holiday in California.
Samuel admitted when he likes someone he is the least nonchalant person ever. Picture: Instagram

Is Love Island's Samuel deaf?

Yes, he's worn hearing aids since he was four years old. This makes Sam the second ever deaf contestant after series 8's Tasha Ghouri.

Opening up about why it's important to be on a show like Love Island to represent the deaf community, he said: "It'll be nice for other people to see it on TV. They've helped me with confidence growing up and going through school.

"They don't bother me anymore and I don't notice they're even there half the time, but it would be nice for people that I know there's a lot of people that have them and don't want to wear them because they're I'd be self-conscious about them."

What is Love Island's Samuel looking for on Love Island?

In the villa, Samuel hopes he'll meet a girl who is classy, mature, blonde, and fun. Bonus points if they don't take themselves too seriously and can let their hair down.

Samuel isn't there to play games, if he likes a girl he'll make his feelings known. He revealed: "When I like someone, I’m the least nonchalant person ever. There’s no messing around."

Is Love Island's Samuel on Instagram?

He sure is, you can find him on the handle @sam.work.

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