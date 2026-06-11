Love Island's Samraj’s famous uncle has been revealed

Love Island's Samraj has a famous uncle. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Samraj Toor's uncle? Here's everything you need to know about the famous singer.

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From Jasmine Müller's footballer ex-boyfriend to Mica Harris' connection to global superstar Rihanna, the Love Island villa already has a few famous links, and now we know about Samraj Toor's.

Just one week in, it would be safe to say Samraj's Love Island journey has been very memorable - he's been an OG Islander, dumped, and retuned as a bombshell. Despite it all, he's remained in good spirits getting to Mica and Priya Jaswal.

As Samraj finally settles back into villa life, here's everything he's said about his mega famous uncle.

Samraj and Ellie learnt they had a second chance. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island Samraj's famous uncle?

The Islander revealed that his uncle is Punjabi singer Jazzy B, who is one of the biggest figures in Punjabi music.

Born in Punjab, India, Jazzy B moved to Canada at a young age. Years later he released his first album in the early 1990's and has since enjoyed global success.

Over the years, Jazzy B has become one of the most recognisable names in Punjabi entertainment, having released multiple successful albums and appeared in both film and TV productions.

Samraj's uncle is Punjabi singer Jazzy B. Picture: TikTok

Speaking to Radio Times, Samraj opened up about their relationship: "My uncle, he’s a family friend, but he’s known me since I was born. My family is Indian, we’re Punjabi. He’s a Punjabi singer.

"He’s quite well known, but not many people outside of the Indian community listen to Punjabi music. He’s quite well-known in the Indian music scene."

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