Love Island's Samraj Toor: Age, job, where he’s from and more

1 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Samraj Toor promo image and pictured posing on holiday.
Samraj Toor is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Samraj Toor? From his Instagram account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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Love Island 2026 is back and spending his summer in the villa looking for love is Samraj Toor - who hopes to find his first girlfriend.

In the outside world, Samraj doesn't chase much, as he's used to girls approaching him. So his initial plan is to take a backseat approach in the villa, saying: "In the beginning I’m not going to be pushing myself out there, I’m just gonna watch and see who I like and then go from there."

Despite his laidback approach, Samraj is very competitive. The idea of going against another guy for a girl doesn't phase him, as he says he'll rely on his cheeky nature to win her over.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Samraj from how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Love Island's Samraj Toor pictured posing.
Samraj has never been in a relationship before. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Samraj?

Samraj will enter the villa at 25 years old, the same age as fellow contestant Samuel Workman.

Where is Love Island's Samraj from?

Unbothered by the competition and ready to flirt, the OG Islander is from Birmingham, a major city in England’s West Midlands.

What is Samraj from Love Island's job?

He works as a model and has travelled internationally for campaign shoots. He's also walked the runway at Indian Fashion Week.

Love Island's Samraj Toor pictured posing in a gym.
Samraj isn't phased by the competitive of the other guys. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Samraj looking for on Love Island?

Unlike some of his fellow Islanders, Samraj doesn't have a set type that he goes for. He said: "I don’t have a type, if you’re pretty. If you look at my history of dating, all girls have been different! I like the way a woman carries herself, her mannerisms."

Having never been in a relationship before, Samraj hopes he'll be walking out of the villa with a special girl who he really connects with.

Is Love Island's Samraj on Instagram?

Yes he does! You can follow Samraj and his jetsetter lifestyle on @samrajtoor where he had around 9,000 followers before making his Love Island debut.

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