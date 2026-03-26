Here's what's going on with Love Island's Samie & Tyrique as Ciaran speaks out

Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde dating rumours explained. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

This is the latest on the Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde dating saga...

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Love Island All Stars winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies shocked fans when it was revealed that less than three weeks after winning the show, they'd called it quits.

The reason for the split was put down to a lack of communication as they both returned to their busy lives. However since the news broke, Samie has been spotted out on a date with Love Island series 10 star Tyrique Hyde.

After being photographed enjoying a Baller League match together, it was reported that it wasn't their first hang out.

Now, as Ciaran speaks out for the first time, Tyrique has called Samie a "special" person in his life and trolled Ciaran for their break up.

Tyrique has described Samie as a "special" person in his life. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde dating?

According to tabloid sources, the pair are in fact dating and while Samie has stayed tightlipped about the possible romance, Tyrique has been talking all about it during his live streams.

In a recent stream, he was joined by Zeze Millz who asked him: "What was that with Samie?"

He replied: "Well Samie's just a special person in my life right now."

Then, he had Love Island All Stars' Carrington Rodriguez as a guest on the live stream. As Carrington is currently renting an Airbnb in London with some of the All Stars boys, including Ciaran, Tyrique asked him to "send a message back to Ciaran".

Samie and Tyrique photographed at a football match. Picture: @Jviralclibs

"Say Tyrique said: 'Sorry it had to be this way, but I don't know you I don't owe you anything, I've never met you in my entire life'," he began to say.

He finished his message with: "'And Samie's f------- gorgeous.' Them three things yeah? Thank you."

This came after Ciaran admitted for the first time that he is in fact single after leaving the Love Island villa. He was asked by Level Bolton if he was single or in a relationship, when he shared: "I am currently single."

Samie and Ciaran won Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

After Tyrique and Samie were spotted at the Baller League match, a tabloid source said: "Samie and Tyrique are spending time together. They’re taking it slowly but Tyrique is mad about her.

"They’ve seen each other a few times over the last few days."

Tyrique has been described as "obssesed" and "mad about" Samie.

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