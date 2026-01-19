Why Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split

19 January 2026, 21:00

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9
Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare came third but have split and both starred on Love Island All Stars. Here's why they split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi met on the winter edition of Love Island in 2023 and even made it to third place, ultimately leaving the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

But now that Tom is Love Island All Stars royalty after winning the first series with Molly Smith and Samie is in the villa for the third All Stars, it's clear things didn't work out.

Back in 2025, Samie entered the second All Stars as a bombshell, alongside Chuggs Wallis, with her eyes set on Luca Bish. However, things didn't work out with Luca since he was deep into a connection with Grace Jackson, so Samie ended up single and dumped from the show.

It was reported that Samie was actually planning on entering Love Island All Stars the first time around but opted out as soon as she found out Tom would be there.

Now, that Samie is back on All Stars in 2026, here's everything we know about her split from Tom.

Tom and Samie came third on Love Island season 9
Tom and Samie came third on Love Island season 9. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split?

After finding each other on Love Island season 9 the pair made it official but ended up splitting just a month after leaving the show.

They both came out to confirm the breakup and Samie simply said, "it just wasn’t working on the outside". Reports also claim that "the distance between them was too much" and they both "decided to focus on their careers post Love Island".

In April 2023 Tom released a statement saying: "[I] didn’t think I’d be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways.

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her," added Tom, "I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

The breakup seemed to be amicable as Samie also released a statement saying: "Me and Tom have broken up. It’s ended on good terms. No one’s done anything bad to each other, there’s still lots and lots of love there.

Samie is said to have dropped out of All Stars because she didn't want to see Tom
Samie is said to have dropped out of All Stars because she didn't want to see Tom. Picture: Getty

"It just wasn’t working on the outside and we both agreed on the majority of the things. There’s no bad blood there...I would never say a bad word about him and he wouldn’t about me."

However, the pair went on to spark rumours that they had gotten back together in the summer of 2023 after Samie posted a video, which eagle-eyed fans spotted to be in Tom's garden.

A couple months later the rumours were set to rest again when Samie confirmed that she was single and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Samie returned to Love Island for season 3
Samie returned to Love Island for season 3. Picture: ITV

According to a the tabloids the pair "no longer get on these days", a source said: "There’s too much water under the bridge now. He had every right to enjoy the single life after they split and Samie was fine with that. But what wasn’t as nice was when they started trading blows on social media."

The "trading blows" refers to some TikToks that the pair made seemingly digging at one another.

First, alongside former Islander Ellie Spence, Samie filmed a TikTok with the sound 'So I used to date this guy' with retching noises in the background.

Fans were quick to assume the video was about her ex Tom and after he chose to post his own clip lip-syncing to 'Why are you so obsessed with me?' Love Island viewers were sure it was a bit of back and forth between exes.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Samie Elishi's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's shared history explained

Konnor Ewudzi All Star's promo picture and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

AJ Bunker All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' AJ Bunker's age, ex-boyfriend, real name and what series she’s from

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating's daughter and ex-girlfriend revealed

Who did Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating have a baby with?

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid even more this year

How much are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast paid?

Casey O'Gorman was quick to respond to Samie Elishi on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Casey called "messy" for response to Samie going on All Stars

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022

Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster reportedly split after twins' SMA diagnosis

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby!

Perrie Edwards announces birth of her second baby with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island's Shaq All Stars promo image and pictured posing with ex Tanya.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq finally reveals real reason for Tanya split

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"
People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

More Movies & TV News

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton