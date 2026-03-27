Love Island's Samie Elishi slams Ciaran Davies' account of their split

27 March 2026, 12:07

Love Island's Samie Elishi responds to Ciaran Davies' account of their split
Love Island's Samie Elishi responds to Ciaran Davies' account of their split. Picture: ITV / Not My Bagg / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi has already responded to what Ciaran Davies said about their breakup on the Not My Bagg podcast.

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Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies seemed like the perfect pair on the show, even going on to win it and bagging the £50k prize pot. But, just three weeks after they won, it was revealed that they'd called it quits and now things have gotten a little bit messy.

For a while after they split they both stayed very quiet, but now that Samie seems to have gone public with new beau Tyrique Hyde, Ciaran has sat down on the Not My Bagg podcast and shared his side of their breakup.

At the time the split was announced, tabloid sources claimed that the split happened because Ciaran wasn't well adapting to Samie's busy work life, saying that communication was needed but "she just wasn’t hearing from him".

Now, in a new interview, Ciaran has vehemently denied these claims, saying that he was actually the one to reach out multiple times and she ghosted him before breaking up with him over the phone. But Samie has quickly clapped back and claimed that a lot of what he's said is "b-------".

Samie Elishi has reacted to Ciaran Davies podcast tell-all
Samie Elishi has reacted to Ciaran Davies podcast tell-all. Picture: Snapchat

When the podcast dropped, Samie took to Snapchat to say: "When people say s--- that categorically did NOT come out your mouth, if your gonna tell the truth, tell it."

She was then inundated with messages so added: "Respectfully stop sending me messages about this pod there's 3 sides to every story. Now I'm gonna go enjoy my night."

Following that she replied to one fan who asked, "are you not going to comment on what's being said about you?". Samie replied saying: "Honestly, usually I am so quiet on this s---, but being quiet don't help ya and talking don't help ya.

"I'm just going to say, a lot of that is b-------, what's being said, so yeah. Three sides to every story; you've got one side, the second side and then the truth baby."

Samie Elishi speaks out after reports

She then shared a message from a fan that said: "Here's the thing I can't stand about the love island fan base is that when a man does anything (which many of them have and admitted to it publicly, we have ones that have admitted to running game on the show last season!!!) no one says anything.

"But when a successful woman wins and things don't work out suddenly she's a wicked woman and evil. Yeah I don't think so, and those birds on the Reddit with their half assed think pieces, get a life, get a job."

Samie wrote under it: "Say it louder for the people in the back."

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