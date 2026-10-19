Love Island's Samie Elishi announces pregnancy with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde

19 October 2026, 11:04 | Updated: 19 October 2026, 11:46

Love Island's Samie Elishi pregnant with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde's baby
Love Island's Samie Elishi pregnant with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde's baby. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi has announced she's pregnant and expecting a baby with fellow Love Island star Tyrique Hyde.

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At the start of the year, Samie Elishi won Love Island All Stars with Ciaran Davies after cementing themselves as a fan-favourite couple, who experienced no dramas in their couple.

But despite such a plain sailing journey in the villa, Samie and Ciaran split soon after returning to the UK and the breakup was messy. Samie quickly sparked a romance with ex-Islander Tyrique Hyde, who had made it clear throughout the series that he fancied her while reacting to the show via his livestream.

After Samie broke things off with Ciaran, he went on to claim that there may have been overlap between him and Tyrique dating Samie. With their relationship starting off amid controversy many didn't expect Samie and Tyrique to last, but now they've announced a major next step in their relationship as Samie is expecting her first child.

Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde started dating in February 2026
Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde started dating in February 2026. Picture: Instagram

Samie, 26, and Tyrique, 27, revealed that eight months after they started dating they're expecting their first baby in an adorable video on Instagram.

The pair shared a home-video style vlog to Instagram with a white heart emoji as the caption. They're yet to reveal any further details about the pregnancy so we don't know how far along Samie is or what gender she's having.

They've turned comments off of the post but it's been liked by fellow Love Island alum like Tasha Ghouri and Chris Hughes.

Congratulations Samie and Tyrique!

Read more reality TV news here:

Love Island's Ciaran responds to Tyrique's BRUTAL message, Samie split & "telling lies" | Capital

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