Samie Elishi reveals how far along she is in pregnancy with Tyrique Hyde's baby

21 October 2026, 11:17

Samie Elishi reveals how far along she is in pregnancy with Tyrique Hyde's baby
Samie Elishi reveals how far along she is in pregnancy with Tyrique Hyde's baby. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

How far along is Samie Elishi's pregnancy? The Love Island star has now revealed how many months pregnant she is and hinted at a due date.

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After announcing the exciting news that she's expecting with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde, Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi appeared on the Pride of Britain red carpet and debuted her adorable baby bump.

When she arrived on the red carpet, Samie was greeted by former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann. The moment was captured by paparazzi who shared the video to TikTok. In the video you can see Fern congratulate her and ask her how far along she was.

Samie replied that she was "four months" pregnant, which would suggest she's due in March or April next year.

Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2026
Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2026. Picture: Mike Marsland/Getty

Samie and Tyrique, who began dating in February, shared the news that they're expecting their first baby via a home-style video on their socials. They simply captioned the video with a white heart.

After attending the Pride of Britain awards, Samie and Tyrique shared many loved-up snaps to their socials. Tyrique captioned one post 'US NEVER THEM' seemingly referring to some of the backlash they've faced over their relationship.

The pair struck up a romance shortly after Samie won Love Island All Stars 2026 with Ciaran Davies. Despite being a fan-favourite couple with no drama on the show, Samie split from Ciaran soon after returning to normal life.

After Samie broke things off with Ciaran, he went on to claim that there may have been overlap between him and Tyrique dating Samie.

Samie and Tyrique reacted to 'parasocial' comments about her pregnancy on Snapchat
Samie and Tyrique reacted to 'parasocial' comments about her pregnancy on Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

Following the news of Samie's pregnancy going public, the pair hilariously reacted to what they've called "parasocial" comments about the announcement.

In a video shared to Snapchat, Tyrique asked Samie: "Samie what's the first trimester like? Are you having a boy or a girl? How many weeks pregnant are you? Do you feel sick?"

As Samie giggled he added: "Hey Samie, how did you feel when you found out? What was Ty's reaction. Hey Samie, how could you? No ring?"

He adorably added: "You'll get a ring babe."

Tyrique shared the video with the caption: "Visual representation of parasocials online... pack it in."

Read more reality TV news here:

Love Island's Ciaran responds to Tyrique's BRUTAL message, Samie split & "telling lies" | Capital

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