Love Island's Samie Elishi reveals she was kicked out of the final 'Aftersun'

Love Island's Samie Elishi pictured posing and Aftersun set. Picture: TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Samie Elishi has taken to social media to reveal she was kicked out of the final Aftersun episode after flying to Mallorca to watch it.

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It seems the drama at Love Island Aftersun was happening off-screen rather than on-screen, as Samie Elishi and the partners of the panelists have said they were escorted off set.

Ahead of the Love Island final, Samie flew to Mallorca to support boyfriend Tyrique Hyde and watch the last Aftersun episode live in the audience.

However, the evening took an unexpected turn when Samie, Shakira Khan's boyfriend Harry Cooksley, and Joe Bagg's boyfriend Kaine Ruddach were told to leave set, coincidentally all partners of the panelists.

Love Island's Samie was escorted off Aftersun set. Picture: TikTok

In a viral TikTok video captioned "spend the day with us Mallorca 🩷”, Samie was seen getting ready at a holding villa and arriving to set. However, it wasn't long before she shared that things took a “turn for the worse" and she was escorted out.

She said: “We got told that we weren’t actually allowed to watch the show. Before everyone starts asking in the comments 'why', we don’t know why there was no explanation.

"The three of us did actually have seats in the audience but they just got taken away, and then we got escorted back to the holding villa.”

Back at the holding villa, Samie was able to get the show up on her phone. She continued: “God knows how I managed it but I got the show up on my phone, found a place with actually good signal and we all watched from my phone on a tripod.

Although Samie explained that “it wasn’t quite” how they expected to spend their evening, she gushed: “Ty did amazing as always.”

Love Island's Samie had to watch the last Aftersun episode on a phone. Picture: TikTok

Shakira's boyfriend Harry was also escorted from the filming of Love Island Aftersun too. In a TikTok video, he laughed to the camera and said: "And now we're being escorted away from the villa."

The next video then showed the group crowded around a table watching the live Aftersun on a phone on a tripod.

It's unclear why they were escorted away from the set, as it seems that just the partners of the panelists were removed from set. The final Aftersun was filmed in Mallorca while all of the other episodes had been filmed in the UK.

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