What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon?

9 February 2026, 11:35

Everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history
Everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history.

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history.

The streets are saying Love Island series 12's Harrison Solomon is entering All Stars as a bombshell alongside series 11's Jessy Potts. At the time of writing, ITV have not confirmed that these two are the new bombshells - but fans are convinced.

Two new bombshells were teased on Sunday night's episode (Feb 8), with Iain Stirling saying: "Tomorrow night, two new bombshells hit the villa."

Only the torsos of the bombshells were shown, but fans are sure it's Jessy and Harrison entered the villa.

If Harrison has entered the Love Island villa, it might cause trouble in paradise for one of the villa's strongest couples, Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies. This is because, just a couple of weeks after Harrison split from his Love Island sweetheart Lauren Wood, he was spotted having a cosy date with Samie.

So, what happened between Harrison and Samie? Here's everything we know.

Harrison and Samie were spotted getting cosy on a date in Dubai
Harrison and Samie were spotted getting cosy on a date in Dubai.

What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon?

Just two weeks after Love Island's Lauren and Harrison publicly announced they had split, Harrison was seen cosying up to series nine and All Stars contestant Samie at a bar in Dubai, in pictures obtained by the tabloids.

An onlooker said that the pair were "oblivious to other revellers" and looked "really into each other".

They added: "Now we know why Harrison gave poor Lauren the elbow so quickly. But her upset will be nothing compared to her devastation over knowing he’s moved on so quickly."

The source continued: "Harrison and Samie didn’t realise they’d been spotted on their secret date in Dubai. They didn’t take their eyes off each other.

"They looked like honeymooners, sipping drinks in the luxury venue. Harrison has not paused for breath since dumping Lauren. Now we know who he has clearly in his sights. I hope Samie knows what she’s doing."

Samie is happily coupled up with Ciaran on Love Island All Stars
Samie is happily coupled up with Ciaran on Love Island All Stars.

Neither Samie or Harrison ever addressed the claims, but if they come face-to-face on All Stars, maybe all will be revealed.

So far, Samie has been in a strong couple with Ciaran, which even lasted through 'Villa USA' when Ciaran was sent off to a villa full of American bombshells.

