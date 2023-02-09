Love Island Fans Go Wild For Samie Elishi's Statement Gold Necklace

9 February 2023

Love Island's Samie Elishi
Love Island's Samie Elishi has been making a personal statement with her style. Picture: ITV2
Samie Elishi has taken a style tip from Gemma Owen as Love Island fans obsess over this one style choice.

Love Island can become just as much about the fashion as it can the romance as new islander Samie Elishi is proving.

While her gorgeous floaty dresses and sexy style is certainly a hit with her fellow contestants and new fans, there's one item that has definitely got everyone's attention - her necklace.

Samie, who entered the villa as a Love Island bombshell, has proven her loyalty to her fabulous gold chain which she has worn for the majority of her time in the villa, and it has sent search engines soaring as fans frantically looked to find where the necklace was from.

And for those fans who were quick to love Samie's style, they were able to get their hands on the Tory Burch 'Miller Pave Necklace' quickly as thanks to the North London estate agent, they are now sold out.

Samie Elishi sitting on the Love Island bean bags with Tom Clare
Samie Elishi has remained loyal to her style choice in the ITV2 villa. Picture: ITV2

The necklace, which features the logo all around the chain, is a costly £310 and can also be paired with a matching bracelet.

This isn't the first time a Love Island star has caused a huge fuss with a necklace either as Gemma Owen, from season 8, did just that.

Luca Bish's ex wore a vintage Tiffany necklace everyday while she was in the villa which caused a lot of talk amongst the fashion fans of Love Island.

However, being the daughter of a footballer, the necklace came with a staggering £20,000 price tag.

Gemma did go on to create her own jewellery range post Love Island where she was able to create a more affordable lookalike necklace for her fans. A smart and savvy fashion move if you ask us.

Samie is currently exploring her connection with Tom Clare after her initial attraction to both Kai Fagan and Ron Hall fizzled out pretty quickly.

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2.

