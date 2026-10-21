Love Island's Samie breaks silence over the "millions of opinions" on her baby announcement
21 October 2026, 15:35
Love Island All Stars favourite Samie Elishi has confirmed she is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde.
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Love Island star Samie Elishi and her boyfriend Tyrique Hyde confirmed the exciting news they were expecting their first baby together this week.
Making the announcement alongside a beautiful video of the two of them at a baby scan, they simply captioned it with a white heart emoji.
Following their big reveal, Samie swiftly debuted her baby bump on the Pride of Britain red carpet where she was flooded with questions about her journey to motherhood along with messages of congratulations.
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But of course, part of being a reality TV star and influencer means you are subject to many opinions, some not always good, and Samie had only one thing to say about it.
Breaking her silence, she wrote on Instagram stories: "Thank you for all the love we've received in the past 24 hours, appreciate you all.
"This world can be an ugly and scary place at times especially with social media and millions of opinions. It's not always right but sadly it's the way it is. However, the good always outweighs the bad, we're so blessed and happy right now."
Tyrique cemented exactly how he feels about the negativity with an Instagram post that bluntly read: "Us never them."
He has also been making jokes about 'parasocials' - people who feel someway connected to a public figure - with a mocking video on Snapchat.
In the video with Samie, Tyrique asks her: "Samie what's the first trimester like? Are you having a boy or a girl? How many weeks pregnant are you? Do you feel sick? Hey Samie, how did you feel when you found out? What was Ty's reaction. Hey Samie, how could you? No ring?"
He simply captioned it with the warning: "Visual representation of parasocials online... pack it in."
The Love Island couple have yet to talk directly about becoming parents but did reveal on the red carpet to pal Ferne McCann their baby will be due in March/April 2027.
Samie and Tyrique debuted their romance to everyone in April 2026 when they headed off on holiday together. The news shocked a few fans who had only just voted for her to win All Stars 2026 in February alongside Ciaran Davies.
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