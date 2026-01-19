Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

19 January 2026

Samie Elishi's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.
Samie Elishi is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Samie Elishi is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age, real name and what happened on her series.

Former Love Island star Samie Elishi is the gift that keeps on giving, as she returns to Love Island All Stars for a second time to find love.

Samie made her Love Island debut on series 9 in 2023. On day 14, she made a dramatic entrance to the villa and connected with Tom Clare. They finished in third place but split just after a month in the outside world.

Having appeared on All Stars last year - lasting only five days in the villa - Samie is ready to have a "fair shot" and enjoy the "amazing experience" this time around.

As Samie hopes that third time's the charm, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Samie Elishi Love Island 2023 promo image.
Samie Elishi first appeared on Love Island in 2023. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi?

Samie is now 25 years old. She first appeared on Love Island when she was just 23 years old.

Where is Love Island's Samie from?

The All Stars contestant is from Islington, London.

What season of Love Island was Samie Elishi on?

Samie made her Love Island debut on series 9 in 2023. She entered as a bombshell on day 14 and initially connected with Kai Fagan, before forming a stronger connection with Tom.

The pair went the distance, making it to the final and finishing in third place. After a month in the outside world, the couple went their separate ways and split.

Samie Elishi pictured posing in a car.
Samie Elishi is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How many times has Samie Elishi been on Love Island?

Following her villa exit, she returned as a bombshell on All Stars 2025. When Samie entered the villa, it was revealed that she and Luca Bish had some shared history, causing a love triangle with Luca and Grace Jackson.

Luca already had a well established connection with his now-girlfriend Grace, so Samie ended up single and she was dumped from the villa after just five days.

What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare?

The pair remained coupled up throughout the show and made it to the final, finishing in third place. However, they split just a month after leaving the villa.

At the time, reports claimed that the “distance between them was too much" and they both "decided to focus on their careers post Love Island". Not long after, the pair sparked dating rumours, but Samie later confirmed that she was single, and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Samie and Tom came third on Love Island together
Samie and Tom came third on Love Island together. Picture: Instagram

Who is Samie Elishi's ex boyfriend?

After that Samie was in a six-month relationship with TOWIE star Harry Lee. They made things public in March but in September, their breakup was announced.

While they didn't publicly address why they split, at the time a source gave a very vague statement on why they ended things. The source said: "In recent months they have grown apart and decided it was better to remain friends.

"They tried their best to make things work but some things just aren't meant to be. They decided to call it quits but wish each other the best."

Over the past year, Samie has been romantically linked to Harrison Solomon and Sam Thompson but she's now single and looking for another shot at love on All Stars.

Samie and Harry pictured posing together.
Samie and Harry were dating for over six months. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Samie's Instagram?

You can follow Samie here: @samieelishi

