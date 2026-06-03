Love Island's Sam Workman hopes his hearing loss story will inspire viewers

3 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Sam Workman hopes his hearing loss story will inspire viewers
Love Island's Sam Workman hopes his hearing loss story will inspire viewers. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Sam Workman has opened up about being deaf and wearing hearing aids since he was four years old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 contestant Sam Workman entered the villa as an OG and instantly hit it off with Robyn Langton. She told him she was really loud and he replied: "Loud's good! I'm deaf."

While some fans were concerned that bombshells George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow would dump from the villa, we hope Sam gets. good run on the series as he revealed that he hopes to inspire other hard of hearing people.

The 25-year-old electrician has opened up about going deaf at a young age and wearing hearing aids from the age of four.

Sam and Robyn were coupled up on day one of Love Island 2026
Sam and Robyn were coupled up on day one of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

Talking to OK! he said: "I've worn them [hearing aids] since I was four years old. So they are really a big part of who I am... I would say that it's helped me with my confidence."

He opened up about struggling with wearing hearing aids as a kid, explaining: "Going through school, obviously, you get people that will always say things. I always say that if I was to get them at this age, then I would feel very self-conscious about them. I probably wouldn't want to wear them."

However, the contestant from Dudley hopes his appearance on the dating show will help other hearing aid wearers feel more confident.

Sam is the second deaf contestant to be on Love Island UK
Sam is the second deaf contestant to be on Love Island UK. Picture: ITV

Sam added: "It'll be nice for other people to see it on TV. They’ve helped me with confidence growing up and going through school.

"They don’t bother me anymore and I don't notice they’re even there half the time, but it would be nice for people that I know there's a lot of people that have them and don't want to wear them because they're I'd be self-conscious about them.

"So if they see me on TV wearing them, then hopefully someone realises they are nothing to be embarrassed about."

Sam also revealed how he used to play with a football team, Birmingham County, who were all completely deaf. He acted as the team's interpreter and says it was "a good experience of meeting people from that community."

He also told Closer that he hopes to link up with series 8's Tasha Ghouri who was the first - and only other - deaf contestant on Love Island.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Here's how to pronounce Love Island's Ope's name, it's origin and what it means.

Love Island’s Ope’s name sparks pronunciation debate

Molly-Mae Hague has given birth to her second baby with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to second baby with Tommy Fury

Love Island Ope Sowande promo image and pictured on the floor in front of Mica Harris.

Love Island star shades Ope for "performing" for the cameras after second fall

Love Island’s George Knight promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island’s George Knight has fan all saying the same thing

Hot On Capital

Love Island fans think they've worked out who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa

Love Island Sean Fitzy's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald: Age, job, TikTok, where he’s from and football career revealed
What happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Here's what happened to faye in Euphoria season 3 finale

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry reveals what happened to Faye in season 3 finale

What football team does Love Island's George Knight play for?

Inside Love Island George Knight's football career - who he plays for and more

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Euphoria's Sam Levinson changed Rue's trajectory and ending after Angus Cloud's death

Euphoria's Rue originally had a different ending before it was changed

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Saint Harison: 'I had a crush on Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation' | My Life In 20

Saint Harison: 'I had a crush on Cole Sprouse. I was in a Riverdale hyper-fixation' | My Life In 20
Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island's George Knight's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's George Knight: Age, job, where he’s from and football career revealed

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages & jobs of all series 13 contestants

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow's promo image and pictured in a selfie.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Did Maddy sleep with Alamo in Euphoria season 3? Here's the truth

Euphoria actor confirms what happened between Maddy and Alamo in season 3

Love Island's Mica Harris promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Mica Harris: Age, job and famous family revealed

Love Island 2026 star Mica has revealed her link to Rihanna

Love Island's Mica reveals link to Rihanna because of her famous family

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Series 13's couples revealed

Love Island's Jasmine Müller has spoken about dating footballer Hector Bellerin

Love Island's Jasmine opens up about split from footballer Hector Bellerin

MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi on their wedding day and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia favourite couple reveal shock split after a year

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Samuel Workman promo image and posing on holiday.

Love Island's Sam Workman: Age, job, where he’s from and what he's said about being deaf

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3?

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Her ending explained

Love Island's Ope Sowande's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Ope Sowande: Age, job, and every West End and TV show he's been on

Love Island Ellie Chadwick's promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick: Age, job, where she’s from and link to past winner revealed

Love Island's Lola Deal promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Lola Deal: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians