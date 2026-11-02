Love Island star welcomes first child eight years after appearing on the show

Love Island star welcomes first child eight years after appearing on show. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island star Sam Bird has stunned fans after announcing the arrival of his first child with wife Kailah.

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Former Love Island star Sam Bird has secretly welcomed his first child with his wife, Kailah, eight years after his stint on the dating show.

Sam made his Love Island debut in 2018, entering the villa as a bombshell on day 20. During his time on the show he coupled up with Georgia Steel, but three months after leaving they split.

Following his split from Georgia, Sam met his now-wife Kailah in 2020 and proposed just eight months into their relationship.

Now, Sam has taken to Instagram and shared the exciting news that he's officially become a dad, having welcomed a baby boy to the world.

Love Island couple Georgia and Sam broke up three months after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, Sam shared a compilation of clips that showed the moment his wife Kailah found out she was pregnant right through to the couple welcoming their newborn son home.

Sam captioned the video: "Welcome to the nest, Sunny Bird 🥹☀️."

The comments were flooded with support, one fan commented: "Omg this is amazing. I’m so happy for the both of you! Yall deserve all the smiles."

Someone else said: "Congratulations you two 👏🏼💙."

Having kept their pregnancy completely under wraps, one fan shared their shock writing: "Whaaaaaat??? Baby bird is already here and we didn’t even know!! 🙌❤️"

Love Island's Sam has welcomed a baby boy named Sunny. Picture: Instagram

There currently appears to be a Love Island baby boom, as Samie Elishi and her boyfriend, Tyrique Hyde, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Meanwhile, Sam's ex Georgia also revealed that she is pregnant with her fiancé, Harry Clarke.

Taking to Instagram, Georgia reflected on the support she's received since announcing her pregnancy. She wrote: "What a year. Beyond grateful for all your lovely messages and comments. I’ve read every single one and feel so overwhelmed with love and gratitude for you all.

"So excited to take you along on this beautiful journey into motherhood with me 🤍"

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