Love Island's Ronnie sparks fresh dating rumours following Harriett split

Love Island's Ronnie sparks fresh dating rumours with Hannah Kenyon after Harriett split. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ronnie Vint has sparked dating rumours with Hannah Kenyon after his split from Harriett Blackmore.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore have been on-again off-again since last summer, when they met during Love Island series 11.

However it looks like things are officially off for the pair, as Ronnie was spotted getting close to influencer Hannah Kenyon during Joey Essex's boxing match.

On Saturday night, Ronnie and Hannah were seen getting close and even posing in Ronnie's Instagram story, sparking dating rumours.

Ronnie Vint and Hannah Kenyon via Ronnie's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Ronnie and Hannah were seen posing for selfies together. Picture: Instagram

Hannah, who boasts 84.4K followers on Instagram, is under the same management as Ronnie and Joey - which may explain why they were together at Joey's match.

This comes after Harriett seemingly suggested Ronnie has been trying to get in touch with her following their recent split.

Appearing on the White Fox After Hours podcast, Harriett was given a cue card which read: "If your ex slid into your DMs right now, what would you do?"

In response she grinned and answered: "I mean, he has been."

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore split again in July 2025. Picture: Getty

Neither Ronnie or Hannah have addressed the rumours, and it's only been a couple of months since it was revealed that Ronnie had been seen getting close to influencer Lauren Watson at the launch of The Unexpected Hotel in Ibiza.

In June, a source told the tabloids: "Ronnie looked really into Lauren, and certainly wasn’t spending his time pining over Harriett.

"He’s always had an eye for the ladies, so it was no surprise that Lauren caught his attention. They spent most of the night chatting and looked very cosy. They’re also following each other on social media already."

