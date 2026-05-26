Love Island’s Ronnie Vint reveals hair transplant results in before and after pics

Love Island’s Ronnie Vint reveals hair transplant results. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Former Love Island star Ronnie Vint has undergone a hair transplant in London after years of comments about his hair from viewers.

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During Ronnie Vint's stint on Love Island in 2025, viewers flooded social media with questions about his hair with many speculating that he was wearing a wig. Now, he's revealed he's had a hair transplant.

After leaving the villa, Ronnie appeared on Olivia Attwood's podcast 'So Wrong It's Right' where he revealed that he used hair fibre spray to fill in his balding spots. He said: "My hairline, if I ain't got this powder in, my hairline's back in Mallorca, it's that bad."

He even joked to Olivia that if it rains he's "f----d", after she recalled him telling his mates to 'watch his barnet' when dashing drinks around on a night out.

Having used the hair fibre for many years (and even partnered with Turbo, a company that supplies them), the former Love Island star has now undergone a hair transplant.

Fans speculated about Ronnie's hair when he appeared on the show in 2025. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Ronnie posted a story showing a picture of his hair shaved off with pen marks on his head. He wrote: "So we did a little thing @harleystreethairtransplant."

In a follow-up story, Ronnie was seen with bandages around the back of his head. He wrote: "Thank you to the guys at @harleystreethairtransplant Top top guys. Will do more content and explain while I'm finally ready to have this done."

Ronnie also did a Instagram collaboration post with the clinic, where he was flooded with support from both fans in the comments. One person commented: "Looking sharp" Another wrote: "Good for you "

Even former Love Island star Wil Anderson, who had a hair transplant last year, wrote: "Join the crew".

Ronnie shared a picture on Instagram post surgery. Picture: Instagram

Ronnie isn't the first Love Island star to have undergone a hair transplant, with past Islanders Harry Cooksley and Ben Holbrough having both turned to the procedure to thicken up their hairlines.

Even islander Ty Isherwood has recently shared his hair transplant journey. While in recovery, he did an Instagram Q&A where he was asked how his healing journey was going.

He replied: "Swimmingly. Got my face back now just gotta resist the itch now which is a job on its own."

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