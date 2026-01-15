Love Island's Jack reveals the one raunchy rule his famous dad gave him before All Stars

15 January 2026, 14:07 | Updated: 15 January 2026, 14:08

Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan.
Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan. Picture: ITV & Andres Poveda

By Lily Bell

Ahead of Love Island All Stars 2026, Jack Keating has revealed his super famous dad has given him one rule he must follow.

As Love Island All Stars 2026 begins, cast your mind back to Love Island 2022, when Jack Keating revealed to fellow islander Gemma Owen - who also comes from a famous family - that his dad was none other than pop singer Ronan Keating.

Although we can imagine being the eldest child of a famous dad has its perks, it isn't always as glamorous as it looks. Last year in an interview clip, Jack revealed it wasn’t until he was older that he saw the “dark side behind the scenes” of the industry.

This was highlighted particularly during his parents’ divorce in 2010. He said: “Paparazzi outside the door every day, [We] couldn’t leave the house for like two weeks. Like, you almost feel like other people’s property.”

Jack and Ronan Keating pictured with family.
Jack. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island's Jack Keating's famous dad?

Irish singer Ronan Keating is best known for being a part of 90s pop group Boyzone.

At just 16 years old, Ronan became the youngest member to join boy band Boyzone, which was formed by formed by Louis Walsh in 1993. During his six years in the band, they achieved massive success, with numerous UK chart-toppers.

Since then, Ronan has enjoyed a successful solo career and has also served as a judge on The X Factor Australia.

The singer shares children Jack, Missy and Ali with his now-ex wife Yvonne Connolly, who he divorced in 2010. Ronan has since gone on to have two more children with his now wife Storm Keating.

Ronan Keating pictured performing in 2025.
Ronan Keating. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of his All Stars appearance, Jack spoke to The Mirror, where he revealed how his dad reacted to the news that he would appear on show again. He said: "He was very happy. I actually didn't tell him until I knew I was definitely going on because he lives abroad now so I don't see him that much

"He's more excited now than he was the last time. I think he was s------- himself a bit the first time because I had no experience with like media, TV, anything in the spotlight."

Despite Ronan's excitement for Jack's return to the show, the pop singer's only rule for his son is "no sex on TV".

