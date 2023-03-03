Ron Hall Accused Of ‘Latching On’ To Girlfriend Lana Jenkins On Love Island

3 March 2023, 16:40

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s ‘first look’ for Friday night shows Ron Hall’s intentions come under question.

Just when it looked like there’d be a moment of peace in the Love Island villa, the Islanders were tasked with ranking themselves in a series of categories.

The contestants, including Samie Elishi, Tom Clare, Jessie Wynter, Will Young, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, had to rank themselves on a series of factors such as ‘most intelligent couple’, ‘most one-sided couple’ and ‘most likely to have their heads turned.’

However, the game quickly turned emotional after Ron Hall was accused of ‘latching on’ to girlfriend Lana Jenkins by Shaq.

Love Island 2023: When Is The Final And How Long Is It On For?

“If we’re talking about everyone’s situation, they might say Ron made Lana his girlfriend because everyone likes Lana,” Shaq says in the 'first look' teaser.

Ron Hall is accused of 'latching on' to girlfriend Lana Jenkins
Ron Hall is accused of 'latching on' to girlfriend Lana Jenkins. Picture: ITV2
The Islanders must rank themselves in a series of categories
The Islanders must rank themselves in a series of categories. Picture: ITV2

“That’s outrageous,” Ron responds. “Not a chance.”

“Yeah, I’ve got f**k all comment on that,” he adds.

Later on when the Islanders are relaxing by the pool, Shaq and Tanya have a private conversation in which Shaq admits being shocked by Ron’s reaction.

Tanya agrees: “But then it’s true because if we’re talking about the whole journey in here, Ron has been smooth and Lana forgives.”

Shaq and Tanya accuse Ron of 'latching' onto Lana
Shaq and Tanya accuse Ron of 'latching' onto Lana. Picture: ITV2
The Islanders are left with questions after ranking themselves in a couples' poll
The Islanders are left with questions after ranking themselves in a couples' poll. Picture: ITV2

“Ron got to know other people,” Shaq continues. “Lana was coupled up with Casey for a day. Then he makes her his girlfriend. How that might look is like, he knows everyone loves Lana, Lana’s such an amazing person so he’s just latched onto her as much as he could.”

The couples also face tension when Will suggests Tanya and Shaq put themselves first in the top three ‘most game-playing couples.’

“I’m not going up there, I’m sorry guys,” she quips.

Will and Jessie also appear to be left upset at the outcome of the game.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

