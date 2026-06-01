Love Island's Robyn Langton: Age, job, where she’s from and more

1 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Paige Langton promo image and pictured posing.
Paige Langton is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Robyn Langton? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 is welcoming a whole new cast of singletons ready to find love this summer and one of those singles is Robyn Langton.

Robyn is bringing the heat this summer, as nothing will hold her back from getting the guy she wants. She revealed: "Oh, there’s no competition. Never has been, never will be. I’ll go in there and I’ll definitely get what I want."

Finding love is the only thing on Robyn's mind, but if there is drama she prides herself on being a "girl’s girl" who is able to handle situations well because she has a "mature brain".

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Robyn from her age, job and where she's from...

Love Island's Robyn pictured posing in a yellow dress.
Robyn's turn off is when someone thinks they’re better than everyone. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Robyn?

Robyn will be entering the villa as one of the youngest female contestants at just 21 years old. The OG Islander admitted she likes to flirt to get what she wants and can even be a "brat" at times.

Where is Love Island's Robyn from?

Love Island's Robyn from Liverpool. This will be music to Islander Ope Sowande's ears, as before he entered the villa he admitted that he prefers Northern girls because they've got "better crack".

What is Robyn from Love Island's job?

It seems like Robyn lives the best of both worlds - by day she works as a quantity surveyor, and by night she's a DJ.

Love Island's Robyn pictured posing in a selfie.
Robyn prides herself on prides herself on being a "girl’s girl". Picture: Instagram

Is Love Island's Robyn on Instagram?

She is indeed, you can find her @robynlangton.x on Instagram.

What is Love Island's Robyn looking for?

Personality is very important to Robyn, she wants a guy who can make her laugh, be charming, and have good manners. In terms of looks, she wants a pretty boy who is tall, fair, muscular, and has nice teeth.

In the villa you won't see Robyn rushing into anything with a guy, as she revealed: "They've got to tick all the boxes before they even have a chance with me."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Ope Sowande's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Ope Sowande: Age, job, and every West End and TV show he's been on

Love Island Sean Fitzy's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Sean Fitzy: Age, job, TikTok, where he’s from and football career revealed

Love Island Ellie Chadwick's promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick: Age, job, where she’s from and link to past winner revealed

Love Island's Mica Harris promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Mica Harris: Age, job and famous family revealed

Love Island's Lola Deal promo image and pictured posing in a selfie.

Love Island's Lola Deal: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Hot On Capital

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3?

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Her ending explained

Love Island's Angelista promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Angelista Gunda: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Aidan Murphy promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Aidan Murphy: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Samuel Workman promo image and posing on holiday.

Love Island's Samuel Workman: Age, job, where he’s from and what he's said about being deaf
Love Island's Jasmine Müller promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Jasmine Müller: Age, job, where she’s from and famous ex boyfriend revealed

Love Island's Samraj Toor promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Samraj Toor: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Taylor Swift announces new for Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift announces new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

Zendaya delivers emotional Euphoria speech following season 3 finale

MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi on their wedding day and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia favourite couple reveal shock split after a year

Who dies in Euphoria season 3? All the deaths revealed

Who dies in Euphoria? Every death in season 3 and how they died

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

What happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Maya Jama's Love Island 2026 promo image and show logo.

What time does Love Island 2026 start and how long is it on for?

Love Island have asked viewers to consider Islander welfare ahead of the first episode dropping tonight.

Love Island issue Islander welfare statement ahead of first episode

Will there be a season 4 of Euphoria? Has the show ended?

Will there be a Euphoria season 4? Why it's ending with season 3

What time does Euphoria finale come out? Episode 8 release time revealed

Here's what time Euphoria episode 8 comes out tonight

Love Island's Maya Jama 2026 promo image and Anton during the tweet challenge.

Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's promo image and Maya Jama pictured posing.

Love Island bosses tease major twist for new season launch night

What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary

What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary

Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple

Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple

Love Island's Whitney and Yamen pictured posing together.

Love Island’s Whitney and Yamen break silence on split rumours in new post

Ella Bright addresses concerns about the age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Off Campus' Ella Bright defends big age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians