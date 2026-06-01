Love Island's Robyn Langton: Age, job, where she’s from and more

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1 June 2026, 21:00
Who is Love Island's Robyn Langton? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.
Love Island 2026 is welcoming a whole new cast of singletons ready to find love this summer and one of those singles is Robyn Langton.
Robyn is bringing the heat this summer, as nothing will hold her back from getting the guy she wants. She revealed: "Oh, there’s no competition. Never has been, never will be. I’ll go in there and I’ll definitely get what I want."
Finding love is the only thing on Robyn's mind, but if there is drama she prides herself on being a "girl’s girl" who is able to handle situations well because she has a "mature brain".
Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Robyn from her age, job and where she's from...
Robyn will be entering the villa as one of the youngest female contestants at just 21 years old. The OG Islander admitted she likes to flirt to get what she wants and can even be a "brat" at times.
Love Island's Robyn from Liverpool. This will be music to Islander Ope Sowande's ears, as before he entered the villa he admitted that he prefers Northern girls because they've got "better crack".
It seems like Robyn lives the best of both worlds - by day she works as a quantity surveyor, and by night she's a DJ.
She is indeed, you can find her @robynlangton.x on Instagram.
Personality is very important to Robyn, she wants a guy who can make her laugh, be charming, and have good manners. In terms of looks, she wants a pretty boy who is tall, fair, muscular, and has nice teeth.
In the villa you won't see Robyn rushing into anything with a guy, as she revealed: "They've got to tick all the boxes before they even have a chance with me."