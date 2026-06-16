Love Island's Robyn reveals truth about Angelista that viewers aren't seeing

16 June 2026, 20:55

Love Island's Robyn shows support for Angelista after watching show after being dumped
Love Island's Robyn shows support for Angelista after watching show after being dumped. Picture: ITV2
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"She's [Angelista] the funniest character and I feel like we haven't really seen that side to her."

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Love Island's Robyn Langton might have already been dumped from the villa but she's still got her girls' backs on the outside.

Known for her bubbly and entertaining personality, OG girl Robyn quickly became a fan favourite amongst viewers but she was sadly the first islander to be dumped after being left single following a dramatic re-coupling.

Fresh out the villa and she's not shying away from sharing her opinions on the islanders still in there, including Priya Jaswal, who she thinks might be there for 'the wrong reasons', and Angelista Gunda, who she reckons is getting a bit short-changed by the show's edit.

Love Island's Robyn says Angelista's fun side isn't being shown on TV
Love Island's Robyn says Angelista's fun side isn't being shown on TV. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to Maya Jama on Love Island: Aftersun after her exit, Robyn said that she was "a bit surprised" at the way some of her fellow islanders were coming across in the episodes that we're all watching at home.

When asked who she thinks is different in the villa to what viewers are seeing every night, Robyn said: "Angelista being one of them. She is an energetic, confident, funny queen. She is honestly one of the best people I've ever met!"

Since the show started, Angelista has unfairly been labelled "boring" by some viewers but Robyn has insisted that we're not seeing her true personality.

"She's [Angelista] the funniest character and I feel like we haven't really seen that side to her," she added. "I want to see that more because honest to God she is a doll. She's amazing."

Angelista was previously coupled up with Ope before moving on with bombshell Simba. But as the challenges get even more spicier, tensions and concerns are starting to rise between the two.

Thankfully, though, that means more screen time for Angelista and hopefully a better chance for us at home to see her true funny, energetic side!

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