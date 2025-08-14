Is the Love Island reunion on TV? What time it starts and how to watch it

14 August 2025, 22:20

Maya Jama and Shakira Khan and Toni Laites pictured together.
When does the Love Island 2025 reunion air? Picture: ITV and Instagram
Love Island UK 2025 reunion is happening tonight (August 14th), here's everything we know about it and whether it will air on ITV2.

Love Island 2025 reunion is happening tonight (August 14th) with the islanders getting ready to attend the event in London but when does it come out on ITV2 and what time does it start? Here's everything we know so far...

Love Island UK series 12 saw messy love triangles, villa divides and explosive arguments that kept us glued to the screens. After eight weeks, the first-ever American islander, Toni Laites, won the show with partner Cach Mercer taking home a £50k prize money.

The islanders already reunited for the explosive live final, in which Andrada Pop revealed former partner Ben Holbrough and Tommy Bradley had kissed the same girl at an event, while Harrison Solomon's reaction to Toni and Cach's L-bomb reveal went viral on social media.

Since the show ended, several other islanders have sparked dating rumours, so it's no surprise fans want a reunion. Here's everything we know so far including when the reunion is expected to air.

Will the Love Island 2025 reunion be on TV and when can you watch it?
Will the Love Island 2025 reunion be on TV and when can you watch it? Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island reunion happening?

The Love Island 2025 reunion is happening tonight (August 14th) in London and as of 8pm, the event is well underway. The islanders began arriving at the venue at around 7pm.

Several islanders began teasing a 'reunion' over the past week, with Casa Amor bombshell Malisha Jordan hinting during a live-stream that it would take place in August. A few days ago, Andrada added to the reunion speculation with an Instagram post and a caption that read: "Can’t wait for the reunion this week".

On social media, the islanders have now all been sharing their getting ready snaps ahead of tonight's reunion. Meg, Megan, Helena, Lauren and Emily are all getting ready together and have posted their looks on socials.

Helena, Megan, Lauren and Emily are attending the Love Island 2025 reunion
Helena, Megan, Lauren and Emily are attending the Love Island 2025 reunion. Picture: _laurenkwood via Instagram
Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach attend the Love Island 2025 reunion
Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach attend the Love Island 2025 reunion. Picture: tlaites20 via Instagram

Which islanders are at the Love Island reunion?

So far, Meg and Dejon, Helena, Alima, Megan, Angel and Ty and Emily have all been pictured arriving at the private event. Andrada, Emma, Billykiss and Blu are also in attendance, as well as bombshells Rheo, Lucy, Chris, Boris, Ryan and Martin.

Shea, Conor and Remell also made their way to the event together. Caprice, Giorgio, Poppy and Malisha have been spotted inside. And Yas and Jamie are also there too, alongside Harry and Shakira.

Love Island winners Toni and Cach also confirmed they're attending, with Toni sharing a adorable video of Cach kissing her head inside the event.

Both Harrison and Ben are not attending the Love Island reunion because they had previously booked nightclub appearances in Swansea and Blackpool, respectively.

Andrada and Meg share a look inside the Love Island 2025 reunion
Andrada and Meg share a look inside the Love Island 2025 reunion. Picture: _andradapop via Instagram

When does the Love Island 2025 reunion air?

Sadly, ITV has yet to confirm an official televised Love Island 2025 reunion and it's unlikely that tonight's event will be filmed for TV. Therefore, there's currently no release date for a reunion episode.

In 2024, the same thing happened. The islanders attended a private reunion party that was not filmed for TV.

Love Island 2025 reunion includes bombshells Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan as well as Lucy, Rheo and Blu
Love Island 2025 reunion includes bombshells Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan as well as Lucy, Rheo and Blu. Picture: via Instagram

How to watch the Love Island 2025 reunion

Seeing as the reunion is not being broadcast live on ITV2, you'll have to tune in to all the islanders' Instagram and TikTok accounts to find out what happens at the exclusive event.

As we patiently wait for reunion updates, Capital has been working hard to catch up with you favourite islanders since leaving the villa, so head on over to Global Player for your Love Island fix with interviews from Meg and Dejon, Helena, Alima, Megan and Harrison and Lauren.

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren get cheeky in 'Who Said That?'

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton