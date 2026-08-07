Love Island 2026 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside

7 August 2026, 12:33

Love Island's Priya and Aidan, Robyn, Lorenzo and Yasmin, and Simba and Ope.
Love Island UK 2026 reunion in pictures. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Will the Love Island reunion be on TV? Here are all the pictures and what happened inside the 2026 wrap party.

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After eight weeks of tears, drama, love, and newfound friendships, the only right way to celebrate the end of Love Island 2026 would be to have one last massive party together before returning to the reality of settling into life with their new partners.

The Love Island reunion happened last night (August 6) in central London and judging by the all photos on social media, it was a fun night!

Winners Julia and Lorenzo were in attendance alongside runners up Jasmine and Kavan, and Angelista and Simba who came in third place. Yasmin and Tommy were also there with the likes of Mica and Samraj, Charleen, Sam, Elicia...and so many more.

Inside the Love Island reunion: Angelista Gunda , Mica Harris, Jasmine Muller, and Yasmin Hadlow pictured together.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Angelista, Mica, Jasmine, and Yasmin reunited for a cute pic. Picture: Snapchat

Who was at the Love Island 2026 reunion? Which islanders were there?

Here's the full list of every islander in attendance at the 2026 reunion party:

Julia and Lorenzo, Jasmine and Kavan, Angelista and Simba, Yasmin and Tommy, Mica and Samraj, Ellie and Finley, Lola and Seán, Priya and Aidan, Robyn, Charleen, Tina, Martha, Olivia, Mara, Nevaeh, Namibia, Halle, Sam, Ope, Tommy M, Ethan, Jordon, Carlos, Chidi.

Who was not at the Love Island 2026 reunion and why?

While the majority of the islanders did attend the reunion party, there were a few that were missing.

Looking at the pictures from the evening, it would appear George and Aaron were not in attendance.

Love Island's: Ethan, Julia, and Lorenzo pictured at the reunion.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Ethan, Julia, and Lorenzo enjoying the evening. Picture: Instagram

When is the Love Island 2026 reunion on TV?

Sadly, as was the case last year, the reunion was not filmed and will not be available to watch on TV.

The last filmed Love Island reunion was in 2022, hosted by Laura Whitmore. Shortly afterwards, ITV axed the televised reunion in favour of private wrap parties instead. This is because all of the Islanders reunite for the live final anyway, which is obviously televised.

Love Islanders shared their getting ready snaps ahead of attending the reunion...

Unlike last year, it appeared the girls got ready separately, with Yasmin and Ellie looking stunning before arriving at the event with their significant others, Tommy and Finley.

Elsewhere, bombshells Ope, Tommy, Ethan and Jordon all arrived together, bringing the good vibes to the reunion.

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and Ellie Chadwick dressed for the reunion.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Yasmin and Ellie looked stunning. . Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Ope Sowande, Tommy Murphy, Ethan Ellis and Jordon Wilson before the reunion party.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Ope, Tommy, Ethan and Jordon arrived together. Picture: Instagram

Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo looked completely loved up...

Despite arriving to the reunion separately, winners Julia and Lorenzo looked more loved up than ever! They danced the night away and celebrated with their fellow Islanders.

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi smiling and kissing at the reunion.
Inside the Love Island reunion: 2026 winner's Julia and Lorenzo looked incredible together. Picture: Snapchat

Priya and Aidan also looked stunning as they enjoyed the reunion...

Photos of Priya and Aidan from inside the event were few and far between, but we did find this sweet photo of them beaming together.

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured at the reunion.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Priya and Aidan pose for a sweet picture. Picture: Snapchat

The Love Island reunion photobooth proved to be pretty popular with the islanders...

The photobooth seemed to be booked and busy, as the likes of Tommy, Lorenzo and Ethan enjoyed posing for the camera.

While, close friends Robyn, Martha, and Charleen even shared a fun pic of themselves in the photobooth together!

Love Island Tommy Stagg, Lorenzo Alessi , and Ethan Ellis in the Photo Booth together.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Tommy, Lorenzo, and Ethan took to the Photo Booth. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Robyn Langton, Martha Rothwell, and Charleen Murphy at the Photo Booth.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Robyn, Martha, and Charleen enjoyed the photobooth. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Yasmin Hadlow at the photobooth.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Priya and Yasmin looked incredible. Picture: Instagram

Once the drinks were flowing the dance floor was kept busy…

Those islanders know how to party – and once the drinks were flowing, it seemed everyone headed straight for the dance floor, with former Love Island star Jack Fowler on the DJ decks.

But don't worry, they did have time to take part in the viral 'Pass the Phone' trend, and the results were truly iconic.

Inside the Love Island reunion: Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg pictured drinking.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Yasmin and Tommy looked loved-up together. Picture: Snapchat

Tina Rad and the recent Islanders take part in the viral 'pass the phone' trend

Love Island's Jasmine Müller, Kavan Murphy, and Carlos Borge pictured together.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Jasmine, Kavan, and Carlos had a sweet group picture together. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Tina Rad, Will Bessant, and Sam Workman pictured dancing.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Tina, Will, and Sam kept the dance floor busy. Picture: Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Samba Kudyiwa and Ope Sowande.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Samba and Ope enjoyed the night. Picture: Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Priya Jaswal pictured posing on the balcony.
Inside the Love Island reunion: Priya looked stunning in a solo shot. Picture: Instagram

Read more about Love Island here:

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