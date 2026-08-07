Love Island 2026 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside
7 August 2026, 12:33
Will the Love Island reunion be on TV? Here are all the pictures and what happened inside the 2026 wrap party.
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After eight weeks of tears, drama, love, and newfound friendships, the only right way to celebrate the end of Love Island 2026 would be to have one last massive party together before returning to the reality of settling into life with their new partners.
The Love Island reunion happened last night (August 6) in central London and judging by the all photos on social media, it was a fun night!
Winners Julia and Lorenzo were in attendance alongside runners up Jasmine and Kavan, and Angelista and Simba who came in third place. Yasmin and Tommy were also there with the likes of Mica and Samraj, Charleen, Sam, Elicia...and so many more.
Who was at the Love Island 2026 reunion? Which islanders were there?
Here's the full list of every islander in attendance at the 2026 reunion party:
Julia and Lorenzo, Jasmine and Kavan, Angelista and Simba, Yasmin and Tommy, Mica and Samraj, Ellie and Finley, Lola and Seán, Priya and Aidan, Robyn, Charleen, Tina, Martha, Olivia, Mara, Nevaeh, Namibia, Halle, Sam, Ope, Tommy M, Ethan, Jordon, Carlos, Chidi.
Who was not at the Love Island 2026 reunion and why?
While the majority of the islanders did attend the reunion party, there were a few that were missing.
Looking at the pictures from the evening, it would appear George and Aaron were not in attendance.
When is the Love Island 2026 reunion on TV?
Sadly, as was the case last year, the reunion was not filmed and will not be available to watch on TV.
The last filmed Love Island reunion was in 2022, hosted by Laura Whitmore. Shortly afterwards, ITV axed the televised reunion in favour of private wrap parties instead. This is because all of the Islanders reunite for the live final anyway, which is obviously televised.
Love Islanders shared their getting ready snaps ahead of attending the reunion...
Unlike last year, it appeared the girls got ready separately, with Yasmin and Ellie looking stunning before arriving at the event with their significant others, Tommy and Finley.
Elsewhere, bombshells Ope, Tommy, Ethan and Jordon all arrived together, bringing the good vibes to the reunion.
Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo looked completely loved up...
Despite arriving to the reunion separately, winners Julia and Lorenzo looked more loved up than ever! They danced the night away and celebrated with their fellow Islanders.
Priya and Aidan also looked stunning as they enjoyed the reunion...
Photos of Priya and Aidan from inside the event were few and far between, but we did find this sweet photo of them beaming together.
The Love Island reunion photobooth proved to be pretty popular with the islanders...
The photobooth seemed to be booked and busy, as the likes of Tommy, Lorenzo and Ethan enjoyed posing for the camera.
While, close friends Robyn, Martha, and Charleen even shared a fun pic of themselves in the photobooth together!
Once the drinks were flowing the dance floor was kept busy…
Those islanders know how to party – and once the drinks were flowing, it seemed everyone headed straight for the dance floor, with former Love Island star Jack Fowler on the DJ decks.
But don't worry, they did have time to take part in the viral 'Pass the Phone' trend, and the results were truly iconic.
Tina Rad and the recent Islanders take part in the viral 'pass the phone' trend
Read more about Love Island here:
- EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote
- EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show
- Love Island's Julia confronts Lorenzo on live TV for not taking her on a date
- EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin & Tommy address theory that Lorenzo's friends had a 'game plan' to keep them out of the final
- Love Island's Kavan and Jasmine rushed to hospital straight after final