Love Island 2025 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside
15 August 2025, 11:00
Here's everything that happened at the Love Island 2025 reunion with Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry and Yas and Jamie all in attendance.
Listen to this article
Now that Love Island 2025 is over, the islanders all enjoyed one last massive party together before getting back to reality and settling in to their lives with their new partners.
The Love Island reunion happened last night (August 14) and judging by the all photos on social media, it was a pretty exciting one.
Winners Toni and Cach were in attendance alongside runners up Shakira and Harry, Yasmin and Jamie and Angel and Ty. Meg and Dejon were also there with Conor and Megan, Helena, Emma, Billykiss... and so many more.
Sadly, the reunion was not filmed and will not be available to watch on TV. So, the only place you'll be able to see what happened at the massive party is on the islanders' social accounts or right here, on Capital.
See all the photos from the Love Island reunion below, from what happened inside the photobooth to who was hanging out with who (is the big villa divide still going on?!) and everything in between.
Who was at the Love Island 2025 reunion? Which islanders were there?
Here's the full list of every islander in attendance at the 2025 reunion party:
Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Yas and Jamie, Angel and Ty, Meg and Dejon, Conor and Megan, Helena, Lauren, Emma, Emily, Alima, Billykiss, Andrada, Poppy, Lucy, Caprice, Malisha, Rheo, Tommy, Giorgio, Remell, Shea, Blu, Boris, Martin, Chris and Ryan.
Who was not at the Love Island 2025 reunion and why?
While the majority of the islanders did attend the reunion party, there were a few that were missing.
Harrison did not attend because he was booked for a nightclub appearance in Swansea. Ben was also booked for a nightclub appearance, in Blackpool.
Sophie Lee and Will Means were also not in attendance.
Love Islanders shared their getting ready snaps ahead of attending the reunion...
Helena, Meg, Megan, Emily and Lauren all got ready together before arriving at the venue arm in arm. (Meg arrived with Dejon as they were picture entering the party together.)
Elsewhere, bombshells Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan all joined forces and rocked up as a group. Blu joined Rheo, Poppy and Lucy before walking into the party arm-in-arm with Rheo.
And Conor reunited with Shea and Remell as the trio made their way to the reunion.
Love Island winners Toni and Cach looked completely loved up...
Toni and Cach shared a few snaps from inside the reunion party and they looked inseparable – and incredible!
Yasmin and Jamie also looked stunning as they enjoyed the reunion...
Photos of Yas and Jamie from inside the event are hard to come by but this sweet snap of them in front of the Love Island neon sign is adorable.
Shakira poses with Emma and Rheo...
Despite having dated the same guy (Harry, obvz), Shakira and Emma are still good friends!
The Love Island reunion photobooth proved to be pretty popular with the islanders...
Meg and Dejon were joined by Poppy, Lucy and Rheo as they posed for photos in the booth. And Poppy was later joined by fellow sleepover bombshells Caprice and Malisha.
Once the party got going, it was all about the shots...
Those islanders know how to party – and Andrada seems like the life and soul of the party, too! Keeping us fed with everything that was going on inside the event, Andrada shared loads of snaps of the islanders having a good time.
Dejon captured Helena enjoying her night and the boys were spotted sharing a couple of shots together too.
