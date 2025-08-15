Love Island 2025 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside

15 August 2025, 11:00

Love Island UK 2025 reunion in pictures
Love Island UK 2025 reunion in pictures. Picture: via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Here's everything that happened at the Love Island 2025 reunion with Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry and Yas and Jamie all in attendance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Now that Love Island 2025 is over, the islanders all enjoyed one last massive party together before getting back to reality and settling in to their lives with their new partners.

The Love Island reunion happened last night (August 14) and judging by the all photos on social media, it was a pretty exciting one.

Winners Toni and Cach were in attendance alongside runners up Shakira and Harry, Yasmin and Jamie and Angel and Ty. Meg and Dejon were also there with Conor and Megan, Helena, Emma, Billykiss... and so many more.

Sadly, the reunion was not filmed and will not be available to watch on TV. So, the only place you'll be able to see what happened at the massive party is on the islanders' social accounts or right here, on Capital.

See all the photos from the Love Island reunion below, from what happened inside the photobooth to who was hanging out with who (is the big villa divide still going on?!) and everything in between.

Inside the Love Island reunion: Yasmin reunites with Alima and Andrada
Inside the Love Island reunion: Yasmin reunites with Alima and Andrada. Picture: via Instagram

Who was at the Love Island 2025 reunion? Which islanders were there?

Here's the full list of every islander in attendance at the 2025 reunion party:

Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Yas and Jamie, Angel and Ty, Meg and Dejon, Conor and Megan, Helena, Lauren, Emma, Emily, Alima, Billykiss, Andrada, Poppy, Lucy, Caprice, Malisha, Rheo, Tommy, Giorgio, Remell, Shea, Blu, Boris, Martin, Chris and Ryan.

Who was not at the Love Island 2025 reunion and why?

While the majority of the islanders did attend the reunion party, there were a few that were missing.

Harrison did not attend because he was booked for a nightclub appearance in Swansea. Ben was also booked for a nightclub appearance, in Blackpool.

Sophie Lee and Will Means were also not in attendance.

Harrison missed the Love Island reunion
Harrison missed the Love Island reunion. Picture: @hj_soloman via Instagram

Love Islanders shared their getting ready snaps ahead of attending the reunion...

Helena, Meg, Megan, Emily and Lauren all got ready together before arriving at the venue arm in arm. (Meg arrived with Dejon as they were picture entering the party together.)

Elsewhere, bombshells Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan all joined forces and rocked up as a group. Blu joined Rheo, Poppy and Lucy before walking into the party arm-in-arm with Rheo.

And Conor reunited with Shea and Remell as the trio made their way to the reunion.

Inside the Love Island reunion: Meg, Megan, Helena, Emily and Lauren get ready
Inside the Love Island reunion: Meg, Megan, Helena, Emily and Lauren get ready. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan team up for the reunion party
Inside the Love Island reunion: Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan team up for the reunion party. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Rheo, Blu and Lucy arrive together
Inside the Love Island reunion: Rheo, Blu and Lucy arrive together. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Shea reunites with Remell and Conor for the big party
Inside the Love Island reunion: Shea reunites with Remell and Conor for the big party. Picture: via Instagram

Love Island winners Toni and Cach looked completely loved up...

Toni and Cach shared a few snaps from inside the reunion party and they looked inseparable – and incredible!

Inside the Love Island reunion: 2025 winners Toni and Cach look incredible together
Inside the Love Island reunion: 2025 winners Toni and Cach look incredible together. Picture: via Instagram

Yasmin and Jamie also looked stunning as they enjoyed the reunion...

Photos of Yas and Jamie from inside the event are hard to come by but this sweet snap of them in front of the Love Island neon sign is adorable.

Inside the Love Island reunion: Third place couple Yas and Jamie pose for a sweet picture
Inside the Love Island reunion: Third place couple Yas and Jamie pose for a sweet picture. Picture: via Instagram

Shakira poses with Emma and Rheo...

Despite having dated the same guy (Harry, obvz), Shakira and Emma are still good friends!

Inside the Love Island reunion: Shakira poses with Emma and Rheo
Inside the Love Island reunion: Shakira poses with Emma and Rheo. Picture: via Instagram

The Love Island reunion photobooth proved to be pretty popular with the islanders...

Meg and Dejon were joined by Poppy, Lucy and Rheo as they posed for photos in the booth. And Poppy was later joined by fellow sleepover bombshells Caprice and Malisha.

Inside the Love Island reunion: Poppy, Meg, Lucy, Rheo and Dejon enjoy the photobooth
Inside the Love Island reunion: Poppy, Meg, Lucy, Rheo and Dejon enjoy the photobooth. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Bombshells Caprice, Poppy and Malisha (with OG Meg) pose in the photobooth
Inside the Love Island reunion: Bombshells Caprice, Poppy and Malisha (with OG Meg) pose in the photobooth. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Giorgio and Harry take to the photobooth
Inside the Love Island reunion: Giorgio and Harry take to the photobooth. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Angel and Ty share an adorable look at their photobooth pics
Inside the Love Island reunion: Angel and Ty share an adorable look at their photobooth pics. Picture: via Instagram

Once the party got going, it was all about the shots...

Those islanders know how to party – and Andrada seems like the life and soul of the party, too! Keeping us fed with everything that was going on inside the event, Andrada shared loads of snaps of the islanders having a good time.

Dejon captured Helena enjoying her night and the boys were spotted sharing a couple of shots together too.

Inside the Love Island reunion: Dejon captures Helena having a good time
Inside the Love Island reunion: Dejon captures Helena having a good time. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Andrada take shots with Emma, Alima and the boys
Inside the Love Island reunion: Andrada take shots with Emma, Alima and the boys. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Dejon and Tommy take a shot with Giorgio (not pictured)
Inside the Love Island reunion: Dejon and Tommy take a shot with Giorgio (not pictured). Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Casa Amor bombshells Cach, Ty and Boris reunite for a cute pic
Inside the Love Island reunion: Casa Amor bombshells Cach, Ty and Boris reunite for a cute pic. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Andrada, Rheo and Emma enjoy the night
Inside the Love Island reunion: Andrada, Rheo and Emma enjoy the night. Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: There's no bad blood between Meg and Andrada!
Inside the Love Island reunion: There's no bad blood between Meg and Andrada! Picture: via Instagram
Inside the Love Island reunion: Billykiss looked incredible!
Inside the Love Island reunion: Billykiss looked incredible! Picture: via Instagram

