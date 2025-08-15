Why Harrison missed the Love Island 2025 reunion revealed

Why Harrison skipped the Love Island reunion 2025. Picture: ITV2, hj_solomon via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Love Island's Harrison Solomon did not attend the Love Island UK 2025 reunion with Lauren Wood for a very specific reason...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 reunion took place last night (Aug 14) and almost all of the series 12 islanders were there celebrating the end of their summer of love. However, there were a few who couldn't make it...

The reunion party, which was not filmed for TV and will not air on ITV2, saw couples including Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Yasmin and Jamie, Angel and Ty, Conor and Megan and Meg and Dejon all enjoying the night together.

However, Lauren who is in a relationship with Harrison arrived without him – she arrived with the girls instead. Turns out, there's a pretty valid reason why Harrison was not able to attend the reunion. Here's where he was instead...

Read more: Love Island 2025 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside

Was Harrison at the Love Island 2025 reunion?

Why did Harrison miss the Love Island reunion? Picture: _laurenkwood via Instagram

Why did Harrison miss the Love Island reunion?

The Love Island reunion party took place on August 14th, but it turns out that Harrison had already booked an appearance for that night.

Harrison was booked to attend Eden nightclub in Swansea for their A-Level results party. And fair play to him, he committed to the appearance and went to Swansea instead of the event in London with his fellow islanders.

However, on the way to Swansea, Harrison took to Instagram to reveal that he'd got a flat tyre. In a video shared to his stories, Harrison wrote: "Tyre finished. Still on my way Swansea."

He ended up having to take a £200 Uber to complete his journey. Thankfully, he made it in time and the venue shared photos of Harrison meeting guests at round 2:30 AM.

Harrison broke down on the way to a club appearance in Swansea. Picture: @hj_soloman via Instagram

Despite the fact that Harrison wasn't at the reunion, that didn't stop his partner Lauren from attending alongside friends Helena, Meg, Emily and Megan, looking stunning in a sleek brown dress.

As for their relationship? The couple are still together and Harrison recently explained they're exclusive but not officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet. Despite stating that he wanted to make Lauren his girlfriend shortly after leaving the villa for her, they have not yet taken that step.

Read more Love Island here: