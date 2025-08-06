When is the Love Island 2025 reunion?

6 August 2025, 15:38

Love Island winner Toni and finalist Yasmin
Love Island winner Toni and finalist Yasmin. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Will there be a Love Island 2025 reunion and, if so, when is it? Here's everything you need to know about a Love Island series 12 reunion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After eight weeks of laughter, tears, heartbreak and romance, Love Island UK 2025 came to an end with the first-ever American islander winning the show. Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were crowned the winners of series 12 with Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley as their runners-up.

During the live final, ex islanders like Ben Holbrough, Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley came back together and A LOT was revealed, including Andrada Pop revealing that Ben and Tommy had kissed the same girl at an event!

So it's no surprise viewers are desperate to see even more of the cast back together and, of course, we all want to know which couples are still going strong and who's split.

But will there even be a reunion? And if so, when will it be? Here's what we know.

When is the Love Island 2025 reunion?

Is there going to be a Love Island 2025 reunion?
Is there going to be a Love Island 2025 reunion? Picture: Instagram

Will there be a Love Island 2025 reunion?

It's likely there won't be a televised reunion for Love Island 2025 as, in 2024, ITV confirmed that there would be no reunions since all of the cast were at the live finals which served as the reunion as well.

However, this doesn't mean there's no reunion as after Love Island All Stars 2025 the eight finalists attended a reunion event weeks after the final. While it wasn't filmed, they shared some behind-the-scenes on TikTok and Instagram.

This year's Malisha Jordan seemingly confirmed a reunion event as during a live stream she asked some one off of camera: "Do you think the reunion's going to be recorded? Because it's in August."

The person, likely another 2025 islander, said they thought maybe some bits of it would be filmed.

While ITV haven't confirmed a reunion for this year, they have confirmed Love Island All Stars is returning in 2026! So, in a few months, we'll be getting our Love Island fix again.

And, if you can't wait that long, don't stress just go to Capital's socials for your dose of Love Island as we've been chatting to this year's islanders and we're not done yet!

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren get cheeky in 'Who Said That?'

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Tommy and Ben promo images.

Reality star who kissed Love Island's Tommy and Ben breaks silence

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren at the live final where Toni won with Cach

Love Island fans spot Harrison making awkward blunder during live stream

Toni's promo image and smiling.

Love Island's Toni reportedly set to get her own spin-off TV series

Megan and Conor, Meg and Dejon, Tommy and Lucy.

Which Love Island 2025 couples are still together and who has split?

Love Island voting percentages 2025 – how much did Toni and Cach win by?

Love Island 2025 voting percentages revealed as Toni and Cach win show

Hot On Capital

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

The Summer I Turned Pretty book reveals exactly what Belly thinks in the peach scene

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles
How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez's age and sudden growth spurt explained

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over growth spurt
What time does Wednesday season 2 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo new album: OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour, theories and news

When is Olivia Rodrigo's new album out? OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour and theories
Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott's relationship timeline so far

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating timeline – their relationship so far

Angel and Shakira and Conor sitting together.

Three Love Island stars tried to quit the villa in dramatic scenes cut from the show

Cach and Toni final promo image and cuddling on the terrace.

Love Island's Cach drops major bombshell to Toni off-camera before winning show

Beyoncé Act III: Release date, title, tracklist, rock theories, tour and news about her new album

Is Beyoncé releasing a rock album? Act III release date, title, tracklist, theories, tour and news
Who won Love Island 2025?

Love Island 2025 winners are Toni and Cach

Cach's promo image and with his partner on UK dating show.

Love Island's Cach has a surprising TV dating show past

Love Island's Cach and Toni

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss 'waiting for Cach' despite Toni friendship

Toni's promo image and walking to the garden.

Love Island’s Toni invisible health battle explained

Meg promo images and sitting with Dejon.

Love Island’s Meg reveals next step with Dejon after shock dumping

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

Is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

More Movies & TV News

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

What time does Love Island 2025 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for

What time is the Love Island final tonight and when does it finish?

Corey Mylcreest explains why My Oxford Year completely changed the ending from the book

Netflix's My Oxford Year completely changed the ending from the book

Meg and Dejon together with a baby and outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton