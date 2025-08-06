When is the Love Island 2025 reunion?

Love Island winner Toni and finalist Yasmin. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Will there be a Love Island 2025 reunion and, if so, when is it? Here's everything you need to know about a Love Island series 12 reunion.

After eight weeks of laughter, tears, heartbreak and romance, Love Island UK 2025 came to an end with the first-ever American islander winning the show. Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were crowned the winners of series 12 with Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley as their runners-up.

During the live final, ex islanders like Ben Holbrough, Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley came back together and A LOT was revealed, including Andrada Pop revealing that Ben and Tommy had kissed the same girl at an event!

So it's no surprise viewers are desperate to see even more of the cast back together and, of course, we all want to know which couples are still going strong and who's split.

But will there even be a reunion? And if so, when will it be? Here's what we know.

When is the Love Island 2025 reunion?

Is there going to be a Love Island 2025 reunion? Picture: Instagram

Will there be a Love Island 2025 reunion?

It's likely there won't be a televised reunion for Love Island 2025 as, in 2024, ITV confirmed that there would be no reunions since all of the cast were at the live finals which served as the reunion as well.

However, this doesn't mean there's no reunion as after Love Island All Stars 2025 the eight finalists attended a reunion event weeks after the final. While it wasn't filmed, they shared some behind-the-scenes on TikTok and Instagram.

This year's Malisha Jordan seemingly confirmed a reunion event as during a live stream she asked some one off of camera: "Do you think the reunion's going to be recorded? Because it's in August."

The person, likely another 2025 islander, said they thought maybe some bits of it would be filmed.

While ITV haven't confirmed a reunion for this year, they have confirmed Love Island All Stars is returning in 2026! So, in a few months, we'll be getting our Love Island fix again.

