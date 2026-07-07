Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders

7 July 2026, 11:08

Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders
Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

From Jasmine Müller to Simba Kudyiwa, lots of the Islanders where saying this on Love Island and it's got fans all saying the same thing.

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Last night's episode of Love Island (6th July), had a strong theme - love. The aftermath of Movie Night had relationships that were already on the brink crumbling in front of our eyes. And while there were lots of of tears, there were also lots of admissions of love.

After we thought Simba Kudyiwa had secured the last nail in the coffin of his relationship with Angelista Gunda by bringing Mara Pirez back from Casa Amor, Angelista started opening up about how strong her feelings were for him and floated the idea of taking him back. Plus, Mara and Simba had a conversation where Mara shared that she felt that Simba was actually already in love with Angelista.

And if that wasn't enough, a heartbroken Jasmine Müller revealed that she's actually in love with Kavan Murphy and that's why his connection with bombshell Charleen Murphy hurts so much.

Love Island's Mica had to comfort Jasmine as she cried over Kavan
Love Island's Mica had to comfort Jasmine as she cried over Kavan. Picture: ITV

It's pretty rare for the 'L-word' to be used in the Love Island villa, but this series after just two weeks Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald had gone exclusive and started to mention feeling 'in love'.

After Casa, and Seán's brief flirtations with Julia Majchrzak, Lola has mentioned several times about how she is in love with Seán and is confident that he is in love with her.

While the act of 'falling in love' usually stays confined to one or maybe two couples per series, it seems a lot of the Islanders are feeling it this year and it's got fans saying similar things.

On X, one viewer wrote: "I’m sorry why is everyone mentioning love" Another penned: "Everyone is throwing around the love word [skull emoji]"

And a third questioned the claims of love, saying: "can see how being in this environment could make you think that you’re in love, but I don’t think any of them are experiencing that. It’s just limerence babes and that’s ok."

Limerence is very similar to love but is more future-oriented and fantasy-driven. Rather than being based on reality, it's based on a projection of how you want to view a person.

And talking about Mara and Simba's conversation, one viewer said on Instagram: "I love Mara but Simba is not in love"

Another commented: "He is not in love. Lol"

So, is love really in the air, or is the villa environment just intensifying their feelings? We shall have to wait and see...

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