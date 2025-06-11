Love Island's Remell Mullins: Age, job, Instagram fame and more

11 June 2025, 20:42

Remell Mullins headed into the Love Island villa as a bombshell
Remell Mullins headed into the Love Island villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Love Island 2025 contestant Remell and what is his job? Here's everything you need to know about him including where he's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has welcomed two new male bombshells in week one and Remell Mullins is hoping he can turn heads upon entering the famous villa.

Walking in with fellow newbie Shea Mannings, the social media star and now reality TV personality is looking for a girl who can mentally stimulate him.

He told ITV2 producers he was looking for: "A bubbly, confident, ambitious and fun girl. One feature that stands out to me is a nice smile, nice teeth and someone that can keep me on my toes."

Here's everything you need to know about the new Love Island 2025 contestant including his age, where he's from and just why he's so famous on Instagram already.

Love Island's Remell headed straight into the villa for a game of truth and dare
Love Island's Remell headed straight into the villa for a game of truth and dare. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island's Remell?

Fitting right in with this year's average age for a contestant, Remell is 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Remell from?

The first one to enter the villa this year, Remell is an Essex boy.

What is Love Island Remell's job?

Already a well-known name in the social media world, Remell is a Self Improvement Content Creator. With nearly 200k follows on Instagram already, we'd say he's pretty successful at his job.

Speaking about his position, he said: "I help men improve their lives in all aspects via my social media platforms."

What is Love Island Remell looking for in a girlfriend?

A self-confessed good flirter, Remell is looking for a woman with big career goals and smart brains.

Describing his biggest ick, he said: "Not having any ambition or goals. If I can’t talk to a woman and pick her brain, have some discussion, that’s a huge turn off for me as where are we going to be going?"

What is Love Island Remell's Instagram?

If you're looking to be inspired, head over to @remellgains to see exactly what it is he does for a job.

