Love Island's Shakira shares theory on real reason why George dumped Samraj

4 June 2026, 11:15 | Updated: 4 June 2026, 11:43

Love Island's star shares theory on real reason why George dumped Samraj
Love Island's star shares theory on real reason why George dumped Samraj. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Shakira Khan thinks she's worked out the real reason George Knight chose to dump Samraj Toor from the villa in a brutal twist.

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The first twist of this year's season played out on Love Island last night as bombshells George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow were given the power to dump two Islanders after just 24 hours.

Fans were convinced George would chose to dump Sam Workman to get closer to Robyn Langton, but they were unsure which girl Yasmin would pick.

However, George said he chose to send Samraj Toor home because he wanted to get to know Mica Harris. Meanwhile, Yasmin chose Ellie Chadwick to send home, so that she could explore her connection with Aidan Murphy.

A lot of fans don't believe that George's decision was that simple and one person who thinks they've figured him out is series 12's Shakira Khan.

Yasmin and George having to share who they wanted to dump on Love Island
Yasmin and George having to share who they wanted to dump on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Shakira is a co-host on Love Island's The Debrief alongside Toni Laites and Yasmin Pettet. They come together after each episode to debrief everything that went down.

The girls, known affectionately as The Big Three, unpacked George and Yasmin's decision to send home Ellie and Samraj.

"I picked up that George was threatened by Samraj," Shakira started to say. "He was saying, 'oh mr three languages'. He was going at him yesterday in the changing room, saying, 'oh you work at your dad's restaurant, oh yeah, you're a model'.

"He is threatened by that man and he knew that it would be too easy to kill off Sam, who no one's interested in - sorry Sam, bless your soul!"

Love Island's Ellie and Samraj leaving the villa together
Love Island's Ellie and Samraj leaving the villa together. Picture: ITV

The previous day, Samraj and George had a chat in the bedroom where Samraj revealed that he works as a model for most of his time and the rest of his time is spent working at his Dad's Indian restaurant in Munich, Germany.

George replied: "F------ hell, Mr International. This guy! 'I'm a model, I speak three languages, I work in my Dad's restaurant.' He can f--- off!"

Samraj hilariously corrected him saying that he can actually speak four languages.

Love Island's Samraj and Ellie finding out their dumping had a major twist
Love Island's Samraj and Ellie finding out their dumping had a major twist. Picture: ITV

Well, luckily for Samraj and Ellie, George and Yasmin's decision isn't actually the end of their journey. As they set off to leave the villa, Ellie received a text saying: "It's not over yet, a second chance is coming."

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