Has Love Island's Harrison Solomon quit the show?

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has reportedly quit the show. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After an intense few days in the villa, Love Island's Harrison Solomon has reportedly quit the show and left the villa.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has been tangled up in one of the most dramatic love triangles in the show's history, as he's gone back and forwards between Casa Amor's Lauren Woods and Toni Laites.

After sleeping with Lauren twice before dumping her for Toni only to reveal that he "misses" Lauren again, Toni finally stepped her foot down and told him: "The way that you've acted has turned me off you. You're not someone that I would want to introduce to my family or my friends.

"Your morals and ethics don't align with mine. I would never want you to represent me in a relationship. And I would hope any other woman would think the exact same thing because you treat people like sh--."

And now it seems it has all gotten to Harrison as it's reported that he's actually left the villa and quit the show.

Toni was left "disgusted" after Harrison's admission. Picture: ITV

Has Harrison Solomon left Love island?

A tabloid source has claimed Harrison left the villa late on Thursday night and will be heading home soon.

They said: "It's been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit. Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him."

It's not yet know the scenes that led to Harrison quitting, but in the most recent episode of the show the cast played a game where they had to decide which couple should place first, second and third after a number of questions were put to the public.

They were asked questions like "who's coasting?" and "who's playing a game?". Toni and Harrison, Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams, and Harry Cooksley and Helena Ford landed the top spots for most of the questions.

Toni upset with Harrison over flossing incident

In the same episode, Toni was seen breaking into tears as she she told Harrison: "You're embarrassing me over and over again."

This came after Harrison and Lauren had been spotted flirting in the bathroom by Shakira Khan, despite Harrison telling Toni he wanted to be "tunnel vision" with her. When Toni questioned him about the flirtations he revealed he was missing Lauren.

Then as Toni asked if he actually wanted to be with her, he couldn't answer the question.

