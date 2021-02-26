Love Island To Increase Psychological Testing After Tragic Suicides

26 February 2021, 10:23

Love Island introducing three step psychological tests for contestants
Love Island introducing three step psychological tests for contestants. Picture: Love Island/ ITV2

'Love Island' will increase psychological testing for contestants following a series of tragic suicides of both contestants and the show's host, Caroline Flack, in a short space of time.

Love Island is increasing psychological testing for contestants to ensure they can cope with both the dating competition and the fame once leaving the villa, according to this publication.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack took her own life in February 2020
Love Island presenter Caroline Flack took her own life in February 2020. Picture: Love Island/ ITV2

The tabloid reports potential islanders will undergo three rounds of testing to ensure they will be able to handle the variety of overwhelming elements that come with starring on the hugely popular ITV2 show that sky rockets islanders into the limelight practically overnight.

Potential islanders will have to provide their doctors' details and any medication they are taking.

This comes after two contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis were tragically lost to suicide, as well as the show's host, Caroline Flack, all within 20 months of each other.

The show has been under pressure from the public to address its duty of care to the people who head onto the show and already have considerable measures in place.

A spokesperson for the show told the tabloid: "The processes and the support offered to Islanders have necessarily evolved as the show has developed and grown in popularity."

Both the 2020 and winter 2021 editions were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like plans will go ahead for the series this summer with strict safety provisions in place.

There are even rumours the show could take inspiration from fellow ITV show I'm A Celebrity and hold the series in the UK for the first ever time, with Devon and Cornwall being considered as a filming location.

Either way, it looks like we'll definitely be getting a Love Island series in 2021!

If you feel effected by any of the topics discussed in this article, you can access help here.

Whatever you're going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

