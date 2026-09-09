Love Island’s Priya shares how she and Yasmin are navigating breakups together

9 September 2026, 16:15

Love Island's Priya Jaswal pictured at The NTA Awards and smiling with Yasmin Hadlow.
Love Island’s Priya shares how she and Yasmin are navigating breakups together. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Priya Jaswal has revealed in a new interview that it's been "really nice" to have the support of Yasmin Hadlow after their recent breakups.

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Dealing with a breakup is never easy, but it appears Love Island stars Priya Jaswal and Yasmin Hadlow are staying united as they both deal with a split in the public eye.

Just days after news broke that Yasmin and Tommy Stagg had reportedly split, Priya and Aidan Murphy both took to Instagram to announce the news they had parted ways too.

With Priya and Yasmin jetting off to sunny Ibiza, Priya has opened up at The National Television Awards and revealed how they're both supporting each other through this difficult time.

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Yasmin Hadlow pictured partying together in Ibiza.
Love Island's Priya and Yasmin enjoyed a holiday in Ibiza together. Picture: Instagram

During an interview at The NTA Awards, Priya was asked if her fellow Love Island contestants have been supportive of her during the split.

She replied: "I think me and Yaz are obviously there for each other at the moment, very close with Yasmin. So that's been really nice."

Speaking about their breakup news happening within days of each other, Priya said: "We get it, so that's nice."

When the interviewer mentioned they needed to go on a girls trip together, Priya jokingly said they've "already done that".

Love Island's Priya Jaswal pictured at The NTA red carpet.
Love Island's Priya the support she's received from Yasmin. Picture: Instagram

In the interview, newly single Priya was also asked about her thoughts on going on Love Island: All Stars. She replied: "I think I need a bit of a break.

"I think I need a bit of a break, but that's my stance right now!"

It does seem dating may be off the cards for the moment, as Priya admitted she need's a "little breather", but hoped "in time" that she'll find love.

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