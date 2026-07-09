Love Island's Priya's unaired terrace chat with Casa boy revealed

Love Island's Priya's unaired terrace chat with Casa boy revealed. Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island bombshell Will Bessantt has revealed his unaired terrace chat with Priya Jaswal after he was dumped from the villa.

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Let's be real, not every Casa Amor bombshell is going to turn heads on Love Island, and Will Bessantt is sadly one of the boys who didn't make it back to the main villa this series.

Despite having an initial connection with Mica Harris, things didn't progress any further and the pair swiftly ended things. However, he's revealed that Mica later suggested to him that he should see if there's a spark with Priya Jaswal.

With the recoupling fast approaching, Will decided to see if there was a connection him and Priya, so he pulled her for a chat — but it didn't go to plan.

Love Island's Will was a Casa Amor boy. Picture: YouTube

In a TikTok video, Will reflected on having maybe the "worst chat in history" on the Love Island terrace with Priya during Casa Amor.

Talking about his approach, he said: "I could have gone the route of smooth talking, showering her with compliments, anything a normal human being would do."

However, Will decided to take a very different approach instead and spoke to her about her job of selling eye drops. Describing the awkward moment, he said: "We spent half an hour on the flipping terrace talking about selling eye drops.

"To make it worse, me being me, thought 'let's double down and get to know about selling eye drops on a deeper level', and apparently I forgot I was on Love Island."

At the end of the video, Will confessed that he "wasn't surprised" he hardly got any airtime on the show after that chat.

Love Island's Will explains his conversation with Priya. Picture: TikTok

Unsurprisingly, Priya didn't find a connection with Will and she chose to bring Jordon Wilson back from Casa. But after she and Jordon didn't seem to be progressing, she's found herself in a love triangle with Aidan Murphy and Martha Rothwell.

Aidan and Martha were getting to know each other during Casa Amor, but things came a halt when they returned to the main villa. As their romance failed to blossom, Aidan chose to begin exploring his connection with Priya again which left Martha feeling "blindsided".

During a villa game, Aidan and Jordon joked that they'd "wife swapped".

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