Love Island's Priya Jaswal: Age, job and link to ex islander revealed

5 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island bombshell Priya Jaswal promo image and pictured posing.
Priya Jaswal is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island bombshell Priya Jaswal? From her Instagram to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Bringing confidence with a hint of sass to the Love Island villa is bombshell Priya Jaswal, who is used to getting what she wants.

Despite the pressures that can come with being the latest bombshell, Priya remains unfazed by the competition. She said: "I will go for what I want. Genuinely, I can’t fake stuff. My face tells a story. If I’m not feeling something, it’s going to be quite obvious."

Although Priya proudly described herself as "down to earth", she did admit that she can be "quite sassy" and a little "high-maintenance" at times.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Priya from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Love Island bombshell Priya Jaswal pictured posing.
Priya's main goal is to find love. . Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Priya?

Like Sam Workman, Priya is 25 years old, placing her in the middle of the villa's current age range.

Where is Love Island's Priya from?

When she's not travelling the world, Priya resides in Surrey, a county in South East England.

What is Priya from Love Island's job?

Priya is kept busy working as a business development manager.

Love Island bombshell Priya Jaswal pictured posing.
Priya doesn't like when a guy is flashy. . Picture: Instagram

What ex-islander does Love Island’s Priya know?

It appears that Priya knows series 12 and All Stars contestant Harrison Solomon.

During a livestream of episode 4, Harrison realised he knew bombshell Priya when he watched her and Kavan Murphy enter the show. He gasped and animatedly said: "I know her! Oh my god I know her!"

Harrison didn't explain the nature of their relationship; however, they don't follow each other on Instagram, which could suggest they are no longer in contact.

What is Love Island's Priya looking for on Love Island?

Although Priya admitted it's "very cliché", she is attracted to a guy who is tall, dark and handsome. There are bonus points if he's confident too.

She said: "I’m quite confident and energetic so I look for someone that can match my energy."

However, a major turn off for Priya is when a guy is too cocky, she revealed: "I like someone who is a little bit cocky but in a cheeky way, not really cocky in that they’re full of themselves."

Is Love Island's Priya on Instagram?

Yes she is! You can follow her here @priyajaswal_. Before making her bombshell entrance she had over 6,000 followers.

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