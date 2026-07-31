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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel

31 July 2026, 18:00

Love Island's Priya Jaswal in Capital office and Gabriel Garland promo image.
EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel. Picture: Capital & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Priya Jaswal has addressed what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel Garland before he was removed from the villa.

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For the first time since leaving the Love Island villa, Priya Jaswal has broken her silence on what really happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel Garland, who was removed after just one day.

Despite having his eyes on Jasmine Müller and Priya, Gabriel's time was cut short after production uncovered an incident from his past, which he later addressed in a video. During that video, he shared his disappointment after forming "a really, really strong connection" that we didn't get to see.

However, Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald later revealed to us that it was actually Priya he was getting to know. Lola said: "I think Gabriel was one of her favourite people to come in to be fair, they were actually really cute together."

Speaking about it for the first time with Capital, Priya joined by Aidan Murphy, has revealed what happened with Gabriel and how she feels about the situation now.

A screenshot of Gabriel Garland's video.
Gabriel posted a video explaining why he left the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about her short time with Gabriel, Priya said: "I can't say what would have happened if he stayed in, because obviously he didn't. But, yes, we did have a connection in Casa and at that time I was not too thrilled that he left. But anyway, he left and look where I am now."

Aidan then added: "Everything happens for a reason."

Priya continued: "Let's hope that Gabriel leaving wasn't the worst thing that ever happened, and I ended up with you [Aidan] who doesn't do me dirty."

When Aidan then asked if Priya if she trusted him, she laughed and said: "I do trust you. Whether or not I'm going to be cursed for that later on, we will see. I'm beginning to trust you."

Aidan's parting message was to Gabriel was loud and clear: "Thanks for leaving Gabriel."

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured at Capital HQ.
Love Island's Priya and Aidan came into Capital HQ. Picture: Capital

Following her brief connection with Gabriel, Priya struck up a romance with Jordon Wilson and coupled up with him after Casa Amor. But things swiftly ended when it was revealed during Movie Night that he was more interested in Jasmine.

Priya and Aidan then coupled up initially as a friends, but they decided to test the waters and see if they had a romantic connection.

After an on-off relationship in the villa, they ended things before being dumped. However, things seem different in the outside world. In Priya's exit interview with ITV, she revealed that whether it was romantic or platonic there's "genuine love" between. So watch this space!

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