Love Island's Priya addresses going on All Stars after split with Aidan

Love Island's Priya addresses going on All Stars after split with Aidan. Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Is Priya going on Love Island All Stars? Here's what she's said about breaking up with Aidan and returning to the Villa.

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Just hours after news of Priya Jaswal’s split from Aidan Murphy was announced, the Love Island star was at The National Television Awards, where she was asked about going on All Stars.

Priya and Aidan unexpectedly ended up in a friendship couple in the final weeks of the show. Despite exploring a romantic connection, they quickly decided to remain friends.

However, when the live final took place, they surprised everyone by announcing they were dating again, having had a cheeky kiss the night before.

Just a few weeks after the villa, the pair announced they split, agreeing that they were “better suited as friends.” Now, newly single Priya is being asked about the chance of an All Stars debut.

Love Island's Priya and Aidan have enjoyed life in the outside world together. Picture: Instagram

During an interview at The NTA Awards, Priya was asked about her thoughts on going All Stars. She replied: "I think I need a bit of a break.

"I think I need a bit of a break, but that's my stance right now!"

With Priya and Aidan parting ways, Priya also gave an update on how she was doing since they went public with the split.

She said: "All good. I think Aidan and I were obviously dating, as we were in the villa. We sort of carried that on afterwards and yeah we were kind of seeing where things were going."

"But inevitably if it wasn't going to end up in a relationship, there's no point continuing to date romantically. So we just thought it's best to kind of go our separate ways now, focus on like our business ideas, managements, and everything that we've got coming up."

Love Island's Priya discussed a potential All Stars appearance. Picture: Instagram

Priya was first to announce their split, she took to Instagram stories and wrote: "I've had the most amazing experience this Summer, and meeting Aidan was a special part of my Love Island journey. We've shared some lovely memories together, and I'll always be grateful for the time we spent getting to know each other 🤍.

"Since leaving the Villa and getting to experience life outside together, we've realised that we're better suited as friends."

Priya finished by writing: "I have nothing but love and respect for Aidan, and I'll always look back on our time together very fondly. I genuinely wish him nothing but the very best for everything that's to come 🤍."

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