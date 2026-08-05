Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

5 August 2026, 17:30

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured outside the villa and selfie together.
Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Priya and Aidan started as a friendship couple but formed a romantic connection, are they still together now or have they split?

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In a surprising turn of events, Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy decided to couple up as friends and slowly built a romantic connection in the final weeks of series 13.

During their time in the villa, both Priya and Aidan formed connections with other Islanders and for most of the time were never on each other's radar. But when they ended up in a friendship couple, they had the opportunity to explore a romantic connection.

Despite things going well between the pair, things hit a pause when Aidan admitted he didn't have "deeper feelings" for Priya. And if that wasn't bad enough, The Grafties showed Aidan flirting with Jasmine Müller's sister during family visits.

Although they rekindled their relationship and Aidan apologised multiple times, they ended things and were dumped shortly afterwards. But during the live final they revealed they started dating again, so are they still together or have things ended? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured looking shocked.
Love Island's The Grafties were eventful for Priya and Aidan. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

Yes! Priya and Aidan are dating and have been enjoying time on the outside together.

Returning to Instagram, Priya reflected on her "unforgettable" Love Island experience. She wrote: "The last 8 weeks have been the most surreal, emotional and unforgettable experience.

"Walking into the villa was one of the biggest leaps I’ve ever taken and I honestly had no idea what to expect, let alone make it this far."

Aidan also made his return to social media, writing: "Walking into the villa, I had no idea what to expect, but I’m leaving with memories I’ll carry for the rest of my life.

"It wasn’t always easy, and I’ve definitely made a few mistakes along the way, but every experience has taught me something."

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured posing together.
Love Island's Priya and Aidan. Picture: Instagram

When Priya and Aidan visited us in Capital HQ, Aidan asked if Priya if she trusted him after everything they went through in the villa.

Priya laughed and said: "I do trust you. Whether or not I'm going to be cursed for that later on, we will see. I'm beginning to trust you." So who knows what the future holds for the couple.

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