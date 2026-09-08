Why did Love Island's Priya and Aidan split?

Love Island’s Priya and Aidan confirm split weeks after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island stars Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy have officially broken up and taken to social media with lengthy statements.

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Another Love Island series 13 couple have parted ways, and this time it's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy who've taken to social media to confirm their split.

When Priya and Aidan unexpectedly ended up in a friendship couple, it gave them their opportunity to explore a romantic connection. However, before they were dumped, they decided to end things romantically and just remain friends.

When the live final happened, fans were surprised when the pair announced they were dating again, having had a cheeky kiss the night before.

Despite Priya and Aidan enjoying each other's company in the outside world, things have now come to an end with the pair agreeing that they are “better suited as friends.”

Love Island's Priya and Aidan have enjoyed life in the outside world together. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Priya posted a story first and announced the news of their split.

She wrote: "I've had the most amazing experience this Summer, and meeting Aidan was a special part of my Love Island journey. We've shared some lovely memories together, and I'll always be grateful for the time we spent getting to know each other 🤍.

"Since leaving the Villa and getting to experience life outside together, we've realised that we're better suited as friends."

Priya finished by writing: "I have nothing but love and respect for Aidan, and I'll always look back on our time together very fondly. I genuinely wish him nothing but the very best for everything that's to come 🤍."

Love Island's Priya announced the split on her Instagram. . Picture: Instagram

Aidan has also released a statement about their split and it echoed a similar sentiment to Priya’s.

He wrote: "l've had the most amazing experience this Summer, and meeting Priya was without a doubt one of the best parts of my Love Island journey. We've shared some really special memories, and I'll always be grateful for the time we've spent together.

"However, after getting to know each other outside of the Villa, we've realised that we're much better suited as friends."

Like Priya's statement, Aidan wished her nothing the best, writing: "I have nothing but love and respect for Priya and wish her nothing but the very best for everything that's to come 🤍."

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