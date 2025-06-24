Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Her age, job and where she's from revealed

24 June 2025, 20:55 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 21:46

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Get to know the bombshell here
Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Get to know the bombshell here. Picture: ITV, @poppyharrisonx via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's new bombshell Poppy – from her age and job to where she's from and everything in between.

Poppy Harrison is one of Love Island's latest bombshells as she enters the villa with Caprice Alexandra, Giorgio Russo and Will Means – but who is she and who has she got her eyes on?

Poppy joins the show for the exciting 'sleepover' twist as the bombshells steal four islanders away from the main villa and into a second villa.

And it already looks like the 22-year-old, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent, looks like she may pose a little bit of a threat as we've already seen her chat to Remell who is currently coupled up with Scottish beauty Alima.

"I’m ready to go and find love. I’m excited about what it can bring me," Poppy said before heading into the villa. In her entrance introduction, she also teased that she's got her eye on a few of the boys and "who I want is who I'll get."

Here's everything we know about bombshell Poppy so far, including her age, where she's from and everything in between.

Love Island UK bombshell Poppy enters the villa
Love Island UK bombshell Poppy enters the villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Poppy?

Poppy is one of the youngest Love Island contestants this year as she's just 22 years old.

She's the same age as Harrison, Tommy and Shakira.

Where is Love Island's Poppy from?

Poppy is from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

What is Love Island's Poppy job?

Poppy works as a dental nurse.

Poppy is a 22-year-old dental nurse from Stoke-on-Trent
Poppy is a 22-year-old dental nurse from Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: @poppyharrisonx via Instagram

What is Poppy from Love Island's Instagram?

You can follow Poppy on Instagram at @poppyharrisonx. Poppy already boasts over 16,500 followers and frequently shares photos of herself in exciting beach locations such as Cannes, Dubai and Koh Samui as well as the slopes in the French Alps.

Poppy's Instagram is full of glamorous pics of her on holiday or on nights out
Poppy's Instagram is full of glamorous pics of her on holiday or on nights out. Picture: @poppyharrisonx via Instagram

What is Love Island bombshell Poppy looking for? Who has she got her eye on?

Before entering the villa, Poppy revealed her type on paper: "I like someone who has big energy but not too big.  I love a good sense of humour but I basically need to keep them grounded, but for them to keep me on my toes. I do get bored quickly."

And as for her green flags? "I love someone who knows what they want, has got a bit of get up and go and ambition. I love that. Someone who wants more for themselves. Pushes me as well as themselves."

She's not afraid of rocking the boat either – she knows the game and it's afraid to break up a couple if she finds a connection with someone. She also describes herself as a "girls' girl" so we're sure she'll have her fellow girlies backs in there too.

During The Sleepover twist, Poppy pulled Remell for a chat and the duo hit it off immediately.

Poppy has her eyes on Remell as he steals him away from Alima for 'The Sleepover'
Poppy has her eyes on Remell as he steals him away from Alima for 'The Sleepover'. Picture: ITV

