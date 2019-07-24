When Are The Parents & Families Visiting The Love Island Villa?

When will families visit the Love Island villa? Picture: ITV/Love Island

We're all looking forward to the episode where the islanders families enter the Love Island villa, and with some parents already throwing shade at their kids' other half- we're counting down the days.

As the Love Island final fast approaches, we can't wait to see when all of the islanders burst into tears at the sight of their families and nervously introduce them to their brand new girl/boyfriends

Anton's mum, Sherrie-Ann Danyluk, has become something of a hit in the past couple of weeks, earning herself thousands of Instagram followers after saying she misses shaving her son's bum and saying that she isn't a fan of Belle, so naturally, we can't wait to see how this plays out in the villa.

It also came out of the woodwork that Belle Hassan's dad is famous actor, Tamer Hassan, echoing last year's Danny Dyer situation, so we're also wondering if he'll be paying her a visit out in Mallorca, and how Anton will react to meeting the notorious hard man.

Curtis also has a very well-known brother, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, who has already been hanging out with Curtis's 'half-ex' Amy Hart, which has us wondering if they'll have an emotional and probably dance-filled reunion inside the villa?

Other iconic challenges we still have to look forward to is the lie detector challenge, which always causes major drama when seemingly solid couples see cracks when difficult questions are put to them, and the baby challenge where the couples become parents for the day, which always promises to be hilarious.

However, after the recent drama between Jordan and Anna, people are questioning whether he knows the families are due to visit any day now?!

Someone should tell Jordan there is 5 days left and in 3 days he’s going to have to meet Anna’s parents. 🤦🏼‍♂️ #loveisland — Oli Bell (@olibellracing) July 22, 2019

Oh, and how could we forget Tommy Fury's extremely successful and famous brother, Tyson Fury- will he be visiting the villa to welcome Tommy's brand new girlfriend, Molly-Mae into the Fury family?!

