When Are The Parents & Families Visiting The Love Island Villa?

24 July 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 12:14

When will families visit the Love Island villa?
When will families visit the Love Island villa? Picture: ITV/Love Island

We're all looking forward to the episode where the islanders families enter the Love Island villa, and with some parents already throwing shade at their kids' other half- we're counting down the days.

As the Love Island final fast approaches, we can't wait to see when all of the islanders burst into tears at the sight of their families and nervously introduce them to their brand new girl/boyfriends

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Anton's mum, Sherrie-Ann Danyluk, has become something of a hit in the past couple of weeks, earning herself thousands of Instagram followers after saying she misses shaving her son's bum and saying that she isn't a fan of Belle, so naturally, we can't wait to see how this plays out in the villa.

It also came out of the woodwork that Belle Hassan's dad is famous actor, Tamer Hassan, echoing last year's Danny Dyer situation, so we're also wondering if he'll be paying her a visit out in Mallorca, and how Anton will react to meeting the notorious hard man.

Curtis also has a very well-known brother, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, who has already been hanging out with Curtis's 'half-ex' Amy Hart, which has us wondering if they'll have an emotional and probably dance-filled reunion inside the villa?

Other iconic challenges we still have to look forward to is the lie detector challenge, which always causes major drama when seemingly solid couples see cracks when difficult questions are put to them, and the baby challenge where the couples become parents for the day, which always promises to be hilarious.

However, after the recent drama between Jordan and Anna, people are questioning whether he knows the families are due to visit any day now?!

Oh, and how could we forget Tommy Fury's extremely successful and famous brother, Tyson Fury- will he be visiting the villa to welcome Tommy's brand new girlfriend, Molly-Mae into the Fury family?!

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Theory suggests why Jordan Hames turned against Anna

This Savage Theory Explains Why Love Island's Jordan Hames Flipped From Anna To India
India Reynolds said 'there are easier ways to make £50k'

India Reynolds Shocks Love Island Viewers As She Tells Ovie Soko 'There’s Easier Ways To Make £50k’
Anna Vakili's sister called out Jordan for his behaviour on Love Island

WATCH: Anna Vakili's Sister Takes To Instagram To Slam Jordan For Grafting India
Love Island is set to air twice a year

Love Island Confirms Two Series A Year In 2020

Greg O'Shea flew home to attend his nan's funeral

Why Isn't Greg On Love Island Tonight? The Reason Amber's Partner Is Missing From The Villa

Hot On Capital

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse relationship timeline, from Riverdale series 1 to Met Gala

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline
Jessie J and Channing Tatum enjoy a date night in London

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Enjoy A Date Night In London At Magic Mike Live

Jessie J

Cole Sprouse has disabled comments on his Instagram profile

Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split: Riverdale Actor Disables Instagram Comments After Breaking Up With Co-Star
Selena Gomez is ready to date again.

Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Open To Dating’ And ‘Putting Herself Out There’
Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Who Is Belle Hassan's Dad Tamer And What Films And TV Shows Has The Game Of Thrones Star Been In?

More Movies & TV News

Chris Taylor broke everyone's hearts crying on Love Island

Love Island's Chris Taylor Broke Everyone's Hearts Crying About Not Fitting In
Amy Hart discussed a theory about Amber, Anna and Ovie

WATCH: Amy Hart Discusses Theory That Anna Brought Ovie To Love Island To Keep Amber Coupled Up
Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019

Who Is Anna Vakili? The Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Pharmacist From London
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother's Age, Instagram And Net Worth
Greg O'Shea left the villa for Ireland and returned on the same day

Love Island Contestant Greg O'Shea Leaves The Villa For Family Funeral