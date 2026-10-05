Love Island's Paige Thorne explains unique pronunciation of her baby boy’s name

5 October 2026, 17:10

Love Island's Paige Thorne holding her baby boy and pictured during a video.
Love Island's Paige Thorne explains unique pronunciation of baby's name. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here’s how to pronounce Love Island star Paige Thorne’s baby boy’s name and the meaning behind it.

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Former Love Island star Paige Thorne has taken to social media and explained the unique pronunciation of her baby boy's name after facing backlash.

In March this year, Paige and partner, Drew Wedlake, announced they were expecting after being together for a year. In a joint Instagram post, they wrote: "Half of me & half of you 👶🤍 You are already loved infinitely, baby Wedlake due September ♾️"

Now, the pair have taken to social media again and announced the arrival of their baby boy. In a post they wrote: "Fateley Hayes Wedlake, we never knew a love like this existed 🩵🩵🩵"

Following their announcement, the comments were flooded with fans asking how you pronounce the unique name, which caused Paige to respond in a video.

Love Island star Paige Thorne and Drew Wedlake pictured during pregnancy announcement.
Love Island star Paige and Drew announced their pregnancy in March this year. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, Paige explained how to pronounce her son's name Fateley. She said: "My baby’s name, this is how you pronounce it, Fateley. Fate-Lee. Fateley. So that's that, okay? It's adorable.

"And if you don't like it, keep your opinions to yourself. Be a better person. Like, ew, ew if you've got negative energy towards it. But it's Fate-Lee. Fate for short, not fat. Why would you even think that?"

Despite the confusion with her baby boys name, she thanked everyone for their support. She said: "Thank you for everyone that is like loving it and giving us like loads and loads of lovely messages. Really appreciate it, feeling very loved."

What does the name Fateley mean?

The unique name comes from English and Irish surname roots with meanings linked to "fate" and "destiny".

Love Island star Paige Throne pictured on an Instagram story.
Love Island star Paige explained in a video how to pronounce her sons name . Picture: Instagram

Despite online criticism, many fans flooded the comments with love. One fan commented: "Congratulations to you both, he is gorgeous 🤍 love his name xx"

Another wrote: "You look so beautiful just after giving birth! He is lovely congratulations xxxx"

Even former Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu commented, "Soo cute congratulations 🤍😍", while Luca Bish wrote, "Congrats guys 🙏🏼".

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