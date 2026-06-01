Love Island's Ope Sowande: Age, job, and every West End and TV show he's been on

Ope Sowande is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Ope Sowande? From his West End experience to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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Claiming to have the “best smile in Britain,” Ope Sowande is heading into the Love Island villa full of confidence ready to make his mark.

Although Ope wants to find love in the villa, the girls should be ready, as he has admitted to having a "wandering eye" before. He joked that in the past he'll "last about 5 minutes with any girlfriend" then he gets bored and moves on. Yikes!

When it comes to the drama, it seems Ope will be more of a spectator, he revealed: "I love the ‘watching with a telescope, ooh what’s going on, sip the tea’ kind of vibe. I’m not here for the drama…but I’m here for the drama."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Ope from how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Read more: Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

Ope is on Love Island 2026 . Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Ope?

The OG islander will make his Love Island debut at 27 years old. The same age as fellow contestant Jasmine Müller.

Where is Love Island's Ope from?

Ope is from Lincolnshire, which is located in the East Midlands of England.

What is Ope from Love Island's job?

He works as a West-End Performer. Ope has had an incredible career so far, having performed in shows like Burlesque The Musical, Moulin Rouge!, and The Lion King.

If his résumé wasn't impressive enough, Ope has also danced on Strictly Come Dancing, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, and Ant and Dec's Saturday night takeaway.

He danced with ex-Islander Tasha Ghouri on Strictly too. She has publicly said that he is "so lovely", saying: "He was in one of my numbers on strictly, literally so so sweet".

Love Island's Ope has performed on West End and TV. . Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Ope looking for on Love Island?

Speaking about his ideal traits in the opposite sex, he said: "I like shorter girls, I’m really big on hair, good teeth and a nice smile." The OG islander admitted it's an instant match when the vibes are good and she finds his jokes funny.

Ope also revealed that he tends to prefer girls from up North, saying it was a fact that they’ve got better “crack".

Is Love Island's Ope on Instagram?

Yes he is! You can find him here @ope_sowande.

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