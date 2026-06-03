Love Island star shades Ope for "performing" for the cameras after second fall

3 June 2026, 16:34

Love Island Ope Sowande promo image and pictured on the floor in front of Mica Harris.
Love Island star claims Ope staged his viral falls. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

A former Love Island star accused Ope Sowande of staging his falls for the cameras.

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It would be fair to say that Ope Sowande has made his mark in the Love Island villa, as well as his outgoing personality, the West End has taken a tumble not once but twice on the show.

Not even five minutes into villa life and Ope slipped walking to the fire pit, but kudos to him he immediately saved himself, before receiving a reassuring arm from Lola Deal.

The following evening, the Islanders played a game and Ope was awarded 'biggest clout chaser' by Mica Harris. While walking to collect the award, he completely stacked it. Although he played it off to the best of his ability, Ope admitted after he was a "bit embarrassed".

Despite the comforting words from Lorenzo Alessi and Robyn Langton, not everyone is taking his fall so lightheartedly, with one former Love Island star claiming he did it on purpose.

Love Island's Ope Sowande picture mid fall.
Ope slipped when walking over to Mica. Picture: ITV

Former Love Island star and new Aftersun panellist Tyrique Hyde was on a livestream with Amber Gill and Dami Hope, live-reacting to episode 2 when Ope slipped up.

When Ope slipped, Amber screamed before repeatedly saying, "He just fell over again!" In the background, Dami was even seen falling to the ground, joking about the situation.

Tyrique then turned to Amber and said: "Amber, your friend is winding me up. Can he not keep his footing. Amber please!

“I have a hunch, he’s a performer, shouldn’t he be good at stuff like that. He’s falling over on purpose.”

Amber replied, “Like the Looney Tunes", referring to the US fast-paced animated slapstick cartoon. Tyrique added: "Wrong show. This isn't cartoon networks."

Love Island's Tyrique Hyde, Amber Gill, and Dami Hope pictured reacting to Ope Sowande's fall.
Tyrique, Amber, and Dami reacted to Ope's fall on live stream. Picture: Kick

Despite Tyrique's brutal opinion on Ope's fall, the internet is loving him and his falls. Fans quickly took to social media to react to the now viral moment, one commented on Instagram: "my favourite boy this season😂😂"

Someone else said: "Best moment of the season so far 🤣" A third person penned: "He is a 💎 don't lose him"

Even All Stars contestant Yamen Sanders shared his thoughts and joked, "My boy got on heelies?😂"

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