Olivia Confronts Tom In Love Island's 'First Look' As Tensions Reach Fever Pitch

The drama is set to unravel tonight on Love Island... Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Love Island's 'First Look' shows the aftermath of Tom and Ellie's secret kiss as Olivia finds out – and it looks dramatic!

The Love Island drama between Tom Clare, Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has been keeping viewers entertained for the past week, but it now seems this love triangle has gone square-shaped...

In the preview for Tuesday night's episode, Olivia can be seen confronting Tom after catching wind of a secret kiss he shared with bombshell Ellie Spence – and it's safe to say she is not happy.

On Sunday a scene aired showing Ellie and the sportsman sneaking off to the terrace where they locked lips, after which they decided to "not tell" the others.

The high tensions were teased after Monday night's cliffhanger when Zara, who recently put her connection with Tom to bed after a somewhat turbulent journey, found out about the private smooch.

Olivia confronted Tom about the 'secret kiss'. Picture: ITV

Zara seemed pretty irked by the revelation, famously saying: "How can I sit on a bad boy piece of information?"

"I'm telling Liv, I'm telling Liv. This girl needs to know. Girl power, man," she professed, promising to spread the news.

Love Island has dropped their 'First Look' ahead of tonight's episode, which sees all the drama unravel as Zara tells Olivia who then confronts Tom – yikes!

An angry Olivia approaches Tom in the preview and cuts straight to the chase: "I think you're playing a smart game, to be honest. You're playing with my feelings."

Zara delivered the news to Zara on Monday's episode. Picture: ITV

Bombshell Ellie has been getting close to Tom. Picture: ITV

The semi-pro footballer refuted her claims, saying he had been "straight up" with her before Olivia chimed back in saying that his behaviour "all makes sense" in light of recent events.

The 'First Look' clip then cuts away, leaving us all wanting to know more ahead of tonight's emotional episode...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

