Olivia Attwood ‘Not Surprised’ By Chris Hughes’ NTAs ‘Brawl’ With Photographer

Olivia and Chris had a bust-up at the NTAs back in 2018. Picture: PA

Olivia Attwood has said she’s ‘not surprised’ that Chris Hughes had a ‘brawl’ with a photographer at the NTAs.

Olivia Attwood has thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes - who is now in a relationship with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson - by saying she’s ‘not surprised’ about the 'brawl' he had at the National Television Awards with a photographer.

The former Love Islander made the comments during an interview with OK! at her engagement party. (She’s set to wed footballer Bradley Dack).

She said: “I don't want to get into too much, but what happened with Chris is not really a surprise to me.

“I lived with that for two years. It’s a shame because she’s [Jesy Nelson] been through a lot, and it was her night. It's their business though.”

She added: “I’m very grateful for my life now, put it like that.”

Olivia and Chris infamously had a bust-up of their own at the 2018 NTAs.

She said in an interview at the time: "Basically it’s just the same old with us two.

“We’re filming the show [Crackin' On] so obviously things like this will be covered but the crux of it was Chris was upset that he didn't see much of me in the evening but I was chatting to new people and taking in the night.

“So when he saw me he started shouting, I was quite embarrassed as people got out their phones to film it! His management managed to stop him from shouting so it was blown out of proportion really."

The pair met on the 2017 series of Love Island and ended up finishing in third place. However, it wasn't meant to be, and they split less than a year later.

Chris alleged they broke up because he found out Olivia had been in contact with her ex-boyfriend.

However, she denied his claims and insisted their split was down to the fact he had ‘publicly humiliated’ her ‘on many occasions’.

A source told Mail Online at the time: “Chris has publicly humiliated Olivia on many occasions - messaging Katie Price and lying about it, kissing a girl in the Sugar Hut and being verbally abusive at her work event, saying ‘f**k Rita Ora and Liam Payne, I’m Chris Hughes’. Yet she has stood by him despite people telling her to leave him.”

Shortly after their split, Olivia got back with her ex-boyfriend Bradley, who she is now engaged to, and Chris struck up a romance with Jesy.

