Love Island 2026 set for major shake-up with unexpected new twist

17 December 2025, 13:00

Love Island promo image and islanders pictured looking shocked.
A new twist could cause chaos for UK series. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island could introduce a new twist for 2026 that would expose the true motives of the islanders.

Love Island Australia fans were left shocked when a never-before-seen money twist was offered to the islanders this year - and now it's rumoured that the twist could be introduced to the UK for the summer 2026 series.

Jaws were on the floor when host Sophie Monk revealed the surprise twist shortly before the finale - a move that directly exposes who’s truly in the villa for love and who’s in it for the money.

So as we long for hot summer days and the promise of Love Island on our screens every night at 9pm, here's everything you need to know about the shocking rumoured new twist that could become must-watch TV for fans.

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk holding $20k.
In Love Island history islanders were offered money. . Picture: YouTube

Days before the finale, Sophie introduced a never-before-seen twist called 'Love or Money' to the islanders. In the dramatic move, she offered them the chance to bag an impressive $20k (equivalent to roughly £9k) from the $50k prize pot. All they had to do was stand up and leave the villa straight away.

By taking the money, the islander would not only give up a chance of being in the final, but they would leave their partner single.

A source told tabloids about the possibility of the twist coming to the UK, saying: “Love Island Australia doing this gives a huge clue it could come to the UK too, as they often borrow dramatic format points from different editions of the global franchise.”

This is yet to be confirmed by UK bosses for the forthcoming summer 2026 series. However, if this does happen, islanders could be offered a whopping £20k from the £50k prize pot.

In the dramatic twist in Love Island Australia, Dylan shocked his fellow islanders when he stood up and took the money, despite being coupled up with Kodi - leaving her alone and single.

One gobsmacked islander said: "Look, that guy didn't come in for love. Let's be real. He came in for everything else but love."

Although his fellow islanders were shocked by Dylan taking the $20k, fans supported his move.

One commented: "Good for Dylan lol 😂. If I knew I wouldn’t win I would take it too 😂👏🏾."

Another wrote: "Haha he’s the real winner 😂."

