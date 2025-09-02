Love Island exes Nas and Eva spark dating rumours years after heartbreaking split

Love Island exes Nas and Eva 'spotted on a date' two years after their split. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island exes Nas and Eva were spotted on a date, years after their break up.

After meeting on Love Island series six in 2020, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico were one of the show's strongest couples as they went on to date for four years.

But to fans' surprise Nas and Eva split in March 2024, with it being reported that it had been Eva's decision and Nas was left "heartbroken".

Following their split, Nas was announced to go on Love Island All Stars. When he was on the show, in January 2025, he was nicknamed 'slow burner', as he failed to form a connection and was ultimately dumped from the villa single.

Before All Stars, Nas had said he couldn't see him and Eva rekindling things, saying: "I don't think so, I think four years together, you kind of know. Especially towards the ends as well, you think you kind of know when it's not right for you."

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico met on Love Island in 2020. Picture: ITV

However it seems he and Eva have in fact rekindled things as they were spotted together at London's Pear Tree cafe in August. In pictures obtained by the tabloids, the former couple seem to be walking away from the restaurant together.

A source said: "I saw Eva and Nas together at the Pear Tree Cafe in Battersea. They looked really cosy together and it was just the two of them.

"They tried to get a table, but there wasn’t one available, but two hours later they came back together and got a wristband and sat down for a drink together."

"They were clearly back together," the source claimed.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico in 2022. Picture: Getty

Nas and Eva are yet to address speculation that they are back together.

When their split was revealed in 2024, a source said: "Eva and Nas have decided to split - it's a very sad situation for both of them but it was the right one. They separated in mid-Feb, it was Eva's decision to end it with Nas.

"He has been left devastated and heartbroken and has already moved out of their shared flat, and has now moved back in with his parents as he searches for somewhere to live."

They went on: "There was no cheating but Eva thought the relationship had ran its course and decided to end it. They seemed to be the fairytale couple and one of the best success stories of Love Island - but there was obviously problems with their relationship. Eva is understandably sad but said it’s the best thing for her."

Neither Nas or Eva have publicly dated anyone else since their split.

