Love Island's Namibia Rosa: Age, job, where she’s from and more

8 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island bombshell Namibia Rosa promo image and pictured posing.
Namibia Rosa is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island bombshell Namibia Rosa? From her Instagram & TikTok account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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So far, Love Island series 13 is shaping up to be the best yet! Less than a week in, we've just welcomed our fifth bombshell, Namibia Rosa, who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to back herself.

Before her bombshell entrance, Namibia revealed she didn't have a plan going into the villa. She explained: "You can have a plan, and then that person isn’t even there anymore. I don’t think you can really plan for it."

Confidence certainly isn't an issue for the latest bombshell. When asked about handling competition, she said: "They’re just not me, so it’s no competition really."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Namibia from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Love Island bombshell Namibia Rosa pictures posing.
Namibia doesn't like a guy with bad hygiene. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Namibia?

Namibia is 25 years old, placing her in the middle age bracket with the likes of Priya Jaswal and Sean Fitzgerald.

Where is Love Island's Namibia from?

She resides in Leeds, a city in Yorkshire.

What is Namibia from Love Island's job?

The newest bombshell works as a customer service officer.

Love Island bombshell Namibia Rosa pictured posing.
Namibia admitted she hasn't got time for the drama. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Namibia looking for on Love Island?

Talking about her 'type on paper', Namibia revealed: "I like someone who is confident, bubbly, and funny." She also revealed a guy having "nice teeth" is also a big must for her.

Namibia has a very niché ick that could cause problems in the villa, she said: "I hate it when men wear flip-flops, so no men in flip-flops. I think men should only wear sandals."

Is Love Island's Namibia on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes she does! Her Instagram account is @namibiarosaa. Before entering the villa she had just over 4,000 followers.

You can follow Namibia on TikTok here @Namibiarosaax where she documents her life.

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